Application periods now open for private Racine choice schools and open enrollment into non-resident public districts

Application periods are now open for students who don’t want to attend their home school district in the 2021-22 school year.

The open periods both to enroll into public school districts other than the one in which a student resides and the Racine Parental Choice Program began Feb. 1.

The regular open-enrollment period for Wisconsin public schools lasts through April 30. The RPCP enrollment period varies from school to school.

The RPCP is one of the state’s three private-school choice programs that provides state aid payments to participating private schools to pay for eligible students in grades K4 through 12 to attend those schools.

In the fall, there were 3,835 students enrolled in the RPCP program. With state aid payments of $8,300 for students in kindergarten through middle school and $8,946 payments for high school students, the estimated cost of the program is about $31.8 million for the current school year. Proponents of the program argue that this isn’t an additional cost to taxpayers since the state would pay more per student in aid to Racine Unified if the RPCP students attended a public school.

