Application periods now open for private Racine choice schools and open enrollment into non-resident public districts

Application periods are now open for students who don’t want to attend their home school district in the 2021-22 school year.
The open periods both to enroll into public school districts other than the one in which a student resides and the Racine Parental Choice Program began Feb. 1.
The regular open-enrollment period for Wisconsin public schools lasts through April 30. The RPCP enrollment period varies from school to school.
The RPCP is one of the state’s three private-school choice programs that provides state aid payments to participating private schools to pay for eligible students in grades K4 through 12 to attend those schools.
In the fall, there were 3,835 students enrolled in the RPCP program. With state aid payments of $8,300 for students in kindergarten through middle school and $8,946 payments for high school students, the estimated cost of the program is about $31.8 million for the current school year. Proponents of the program argue that this isn’t an additional cost to taxpayers since the state would pay more per student in aid to Racine Unified if the RPCP students attended a public school.
State law requires Racine Unified to have its state general aid reduced by an amount equal to the amount paid by the state to participating private schools, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Incoming pupils in the RPCP are included in RUSD’s membership for state general aid in the following year. The district receives a non-recurring revenue limit exemption equal to the general state aid reduction.
RPCP is only for students who reside in the Racine Unified district, and whose families meet certain income requirements. There are 27 schools registered as part of the RPCP for the 2021-22 school year, two more than this year.
New schools in the Racine program this year are Hales Corners Lutheran School in Hales Corners and Shining Star Christian Schools in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, which is only for students who live in Milwaukee, has 131 private schools registered for the 2021-22 school year, the same number as this year.
The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, for all students not covered by the Racine and Milwaukee programs, has 307 private schools and school systems registered for the 2021-22 school year, 27 more than this year.
Participating schools are allowed to accept applicants during certain periods of February through September, but some schools opt for a shorter application window. To find out when individual schools are accepting applications visit dpi.wi.gov/parental-education-options/choice-programs/student-applications.