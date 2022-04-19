Applicants step forward as Town of Burlington searches for new town administrator

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A search is underway to find a new town administrator, after the previous administrator stepped down to take another job in eastern Racine County. Brian Graziano, who had been on the job for more than three years in the Town of Burlington, has resigned to become the village administrator for the Village of Wind Point.

Town officials said they already are advertising for applications, and they have heard from seven candidates interested in the position, which had been paying $68,250 a year. Officials plan to continue accepting applications through April and to name a new administrator by June.

Town Chairman Jeff Lang said other staff employees are working to pick up the slack in the interim. Lang said he, too, is spending time offering assistance at the Town Hall.

“I think we’re doing okay,” he said.

Town Clerk Jeanne Rennie said losing Graziano has not caused any disruption or slowdown in the town’s day-to-day business.

Rennie said she hopes that no major issue arises unexpectedly before a new administrator is on board.

“We’re all trying to pitch in wherever we can,” she said.

Graziano announced in early March that he was resigning effective March 18. He started work March 28 as Wind Point’s new village administrator, clerk and treasurer. He had served as the Town of Burlington’s administrator and treasurer.

Town Board member Neal Czaplewski had high praise for Graziano’s work with the town. “Brian was a great town administrator,” Czaplewski said. “We’re sorry to see him go.”

The town administrator is a non-elected public official who works with the five-member Town Board to oversee an estimated $2 million annual budget for public safety, road maintenance and other local government services in the town of 6,500. Graziano worked three years in the Racine County clerk of courts office before joining the town.

Officials said they hope the next administrator has experience and skills in accounting and administration.

“The job is fairly clear-cut,” Lang said.

