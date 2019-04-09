MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that he is taking applications from those interested in being considered for appointment as Racine County register of deeds.
The appointment will fill the pending vacancy created by the resignation of Tyson Fettes, who is leaving the post on April 26 to become market president of the Community State Bank branch in Burlington.
Former Racine County Clerk Joan Rennert announced Tuesday that she is “pretty seriously” considering applying for the position. Rennert served as county clerk for 21 years until her retirement in 2008.
“Retirement is not my thing,” Rennent said. “I like working.”
Rennent said she also is interested because the position would give her the opportunity to learn something new.
“The whole thing is something new and I like learning new things,” said Rennent. “I’m familiar with government itself so it makes it easier for me to transition into the position.”
Rennent said she would make a decision within the next few days.
Fettes was appointed register of deeds by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. He replaced Register of Deeds Jim Ladwig, who stepped down from the position after being elected county executive. Fettes was elected in his own right in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
The new register of deeds will complete a term ending Jan. 4, 2021. The Register of Deeds Office oversees the filing of real estate and vital records such as birth, death and marriage certificates.
How to apply
To submit an online application, go to www.evers.wi.gov and click apply in the center of the page, and choose register of deeds, coroner or sheriff positions. If the online application is not working, send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.
Cover letters of applicants should outline what professional and academic experiences qualify them to be the register of deeds and describe their civic activities and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
Potential applicants with questions about the appointments process can contact Cassi Fenili at 608-267-3675.
