Applebee's on Highway 31 plans to reopen 'in the upcoming weeks'

RACINE — The Applebee's at 2521 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31) "will be reopening in the upcoming weeks" the company told The Journal Times in an email after the restaurant has been closed for several weeks due to COVID-19.

The email said that "Applebee’s restaurants in Wisconsin and across the country are leading with a safety-first approach as we welcome guests back into dining rooms."

Applebee's locations that have already reopened have implemented standardized safety protocols, such as having every other booth or table blocked off and requiring employees to wear masks. One staff member at each location will also be deputized as a "sanitation specialist" and lead the team to follow sanitizing and disinfecting procedures.

