Appellate court sends Weidner open records case back to 'back to square one'

RACINE — The case of former Racine alderman Sandy Weidner against the City of Racine over open records issues and municipal attorney-client privilege will be sent back to Racine County Circuit Court, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled this week.
While the Court of Appeals’ decision does not address case arguments, the Court of Appeals sided with Weidner on a procedural issue. It ruled that an amended petition Weidner filed in February 2018, which was previously rejected by the county Circuit Court, should have been allowed.
“Weidner had an absolute right to amend her petition, which she clearly tried to exercise,” the decision read. “Because the circuit court erred in refusing to accept the amended petition and treated the original petition as operative, we reverse its judgment and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
“Obviously the Court of Appeals determined that I made a procedural error in not allowing the filing of an amended writ of mandamus on Feb. 5, 2018, and sent the matter back to me for further review,” Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz said Thursday.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for April 29 in Racine County.
“This court, like every citizen in Wisconsin, is bound to abide by directives and orders of courts and, in this case, a higher court than my circuit court,” Gasiorkiewicz said. “It is the beauty of the American Judicial system that a vibrant appellate process can correct errors made by a lower court.”
Weidner ‘appalled’ by decision
“I’m appalled by this decision,” Weidner said. “They sent me back to square one.”
Weidner’s attorney, Mark Hinkston, said he would speak with the city’s legal representative, Michael Cohen, to determine how both parties wish to proceed. “It’s almost as if the court is putting the parties back to where they should have been in February 2018,” Hinkston said. “I just don’t know how the court is going to proceed from this point.”
Cohen called the Court of Appeals decision “very narrow” and said it only involves Weidner’s right to proceed with an amended petition.
“The amended petition, once allowed filed, would raise a new claim under the open records law regarding materials (e.g., a PowerPoint presentation) that were presented to the Executive Committee in closed session and Ms. Weidner’s entitlement to those materials given the nature of the closed session and attorney-client privilege and work product associated with the materials,” Cohen said.
Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney declined to comment, citing the seal on the case which bars parts of it from the public.
The decision to seal the case was considered controversial. After Weidner spoke with the news media in August 2018 about the case, she was found guilty of civil contempt of court. Weidner’s attorneys filed a challenge to unseal the case, as well as to the contempt of court conviction, with the Court of Appeals.
In January 2019, the “majority” of the documents in Weidner’s open-records case were made public — with redactions.
Weidner believes the timing of the release of the Appellate Court’s decision after the election was political and intentional. “I think they were waiting for Lisa Neubauer to be re-elected and for me to be off the council before they sent me back to square one,” she said.
Neubauer, a Racine resident, was re-elected on April 7. She serves as chief judge on the court.
Lawsuit origins
The legal altercation began in a Aug. 22, 2017, closed meeting of the Racine City Council’s Executive Committee, during which Letteney presented examples of emails sent from aldermen to constituents that he argued violated attorney-client privilege. The Executive Committee voted to, “request confidential written advice from the City of Racine Board of Ethics regarding the propriety of the sharing of attorney-client confidential communications by certain alderpersons of the City of Racine.”
Weidner requested a copy of the Executive Committee presentation, which the city argues it provided to her and all the other aldermen when they received copies of the memorandum prepared for the Ethics Committee.
Hinkston said the petition he filed in February 2018 sought “all emails and other materials presented at the Executive Committee.”
Weidner specified that she wanted all the materials from the presentation because she wanted to compare them with what was sent to the Ethics Board. “I just wanted to be sure that the emails (Letteney) used to tar and feather me were the same that he sent to the Ethics Board,” Weidner said.
She did not believe that the emails presented to the Executive Committee would have held up under the scrutiny of the attorneys on the Ethics Board.
