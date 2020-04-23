Appellate court sends Weidner open records case back to 'back to square one'

Weidner ‘appalled’ by decision

“I’m appalled by this decision,” Weidner said. “They sent me back to square one.”

Weidner’s attorney, Mark Hinkston, said he would speak with the city’s legal representative, Michael Cohen, to determine how both parties wish to proceed. “It’s almost as if the court is putting the parties back to where they should have been in February 2018,” Hinkston said. “I just don’t know how the court is going to proceed from this point.”

Cohen called the Court of Appeals decision “very narrow” and said it only involves Weidner’s right to proceed with an amended petition.

“The amended petition, once allowed filed, would raise a new claim under the open records law regarding materials (e.g., a PowerPoint presentation) that were presented to the Executive Committee in closed session and Ms. Weidner’s entitlement to those materials given the nature of the closed session and attorney-client privilege and work product associated with the materials,” Cohen said.

Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney declined to comment, citing the seal on the case which bars parts of it from the public.