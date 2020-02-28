Appeals court overturns voter purge ruling; more than 200,000 names will remain on voter rolls

MADISON — A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday overturned a ruling that ordered the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state's voter rolls.

The court last month put the ruling, and the purge, on hold while it considered the case. The 4th District Court of Appeals ruling overturned the decision of an Ozaukee County judge who had initially ruled in favor of a conservative law firm that was seeking the purge.

The appeals court also vacated an order from that same judge that found the state Elections Commission in contempt for not moving forward with the purge.

The appeals court sent the case back to the lower court and ordered that it be dismissed.

The case has received a lot of attention because Wisconsin is among a group of swing states being targeted by Democrats and President Donald Trump this year. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes, putting even more of a focus on every voter in the state.

The voter purge lawsuit argued that the state elections commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in October indicating they may have moved.