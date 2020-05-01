Appeal filed for RUSD referendum recount

RACINE — An appeal of the Racine Unified School District referendum recount was filed in Racine Circuit County Court at about 4 p.m. Friday.
The petitioners for the appeal — James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers from the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government, and the regional Libertarian Party — petitioned for the recount as well. They are represented by Vincent Bobot and Michael Maistelman of Milwaukee. The defendants in the case are the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers.
The argument presented by petitioners was that the total number of votes cast in the election was “significantly higher” than votes cast on the referendum. The petitioners came to this conclusion because, they allege:
- They were not permitted to examine ballots cast that purportedly did not cast a vote on the referendum, which was referred to as the undervote.
- “Hundreds of ballots were rejected and not counted by the Clerk and Board of Canvassers.”
- “The rejected ballots are still contained in their original, sealed envelopes and have not been opened. Therefore those ballots contain votes that should have been counted in the School Referendum”
- “The municipally (sic) created/designed an envelope at times which obscured the U.S. Postal Services postmark, which then cased the rejection of the ballot”
- “The Board of Canvasser’s decision to accept some of the ballots and reject others was unreasonable and not consistent with Wisconsin Election law.”
Challenging witness signatures
The petition also challenges the decision to not accept mail-in ballots where the witness did not provide an address. Some municipal clerks accepted those ballots if they were able to look up the witness’ address in the voter rolls and find that they resided with the voter.
“The Board of Canvassers then rejected the Clerk’s decision to count the vote resulting in a drawdown,” the petition read. “The Board of Canvassers did not use reasonable efforts to verify the address of the witness. Thus, resulting in a drawdown and a vote not being counted. Further disenfranchising the voter.”
But it was the petitioners who initially objected to counting the votes where there was no witness address listed.
“The witnesses is to fill out their address,” Meyers said on the first day of the recount, when making his objection to the Board of Canvassers. “The law says it must be done so I’m objecting to this vote being counted.”
Because of that challenge, O’Neill contacted an attorney with the Wisconsin Election Commission requesting guidance on the issue. On Monday, WEC sided with the petitioners, stating that ballots without witness addresses should not be counted, which resulted in the drawdowns.
The case has been assigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz. As of Friday, no appearances have been scheduled.
Why did the numbers change?
At the end of a six-day recount that concluded April 24, unofficial results showed the Racine Unified referendum passing by four votes, but official results from the Board of Canvassers the next day increased that margin to five votes.
The initial recount results showed the referendum passing with 16,715 votes in support and 16,711 votes in opposition. Official results from the Board of Canvassers showed 16,715 in favor and 16,610 against, with one fewer “no” vote than was initially tallied.
When the Board of Canvassers met on April 25 to review and finalize recount paperwork and to certify the results, they found one mistyped number, according to Racine Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp.
“They confirmed with the tabulators’ notes and adjusted to reflect the accurate number,” Tapp said in an email.
The discrepancy was made in tabulating Mount Pleasant voting wards 5,6,7 and 8.
Approval of the referendum, which was on the April 7 election ballot, allows the district to collect $1 billion in property taxes beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the next 30 years.
That money is to fund construction of new buildings and renovation of others, as well as technology updates and new furnishings in the new and renovated structures.
The initial election results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes with 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. The recount, triggered by citizen petitions, began April 18 at Festival Hall.
