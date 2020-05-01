Appeal filed for RUSD referendum recount

Challenging witness signatures

The petition also challenges the decision to not accept mail-in ballots where the witness did not provide an address. Some municipal clerks accepted those ballots if they were able to look up the witness’ address in the voter rolls and find that they resided with the voter.

“The Board of Canvassers then rejected the Clerk’s decision to count the vote resulting in a drawdown,” the petition read. “The Board of Canvassers did not use reasonable efforts to verify the address of the witness. Thus, resulting in a drawdown and a vote not being counted. Further disenfranchising the voter.”

But it was the petitioners who initially objected to counting the votes where there was no witness address listed.

“The witnesses is to fill out their address,” Meyers said on the first day of the recount, when making his objection to the Board of Canvassers. “The law says it must be done so I’m objecting to this vote being counted.”