Appeal filed against Piontek's decision on RUSD referendum recount

As stated in Wisconsin Statute 809.19, the appellant has 40 days to file a brief outlining the argument and what outcome they are hoping for with the appeal. After both sides have had the opportunity to submit briefs, the court can decide to either take up the case or dismiss it, upholding the circuit court’s decision.

Background

The April 7 ballot included a referendum for up to $1 billion dollars over 30 years to go toward the construction of new schools, improvements of existing facilities and technology upgrades.

The initial election results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes with 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed.

The recount, triggered by citizen petitions, was conducted from April 18 to 25 at Festival Hall. The recount results showed that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,711 votes in opposition.

Several ballots were removed during the course of the recount due a decision from the Wisconsin Election Commission over witness addresses on absentee ballots. Some municipal clerks had included ballots which did not include a witness’s address on the envelope if those clerks could look up the witness’s voter registration and confirm that their address was the same as the voter’s.