Appeal filed against Piontek's decision on RUSD referendum recount

RACINE — The parties who petitioned for the Racine Unified School District referendum recount and the appeal of the recount ruling have filed with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, hoping to overturn a local judge’s decision on the matter.
On July 10, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek upheld the recount and the Board of Canvassers’ final tally, which reported 16,715 votes in favor of the April referendum and 16,710 votes in opposition.
“The Court finds that a full, fair transparent and accurate recount occurred,” Piontek’s decision stated.
When the decision was released, one of the plaintiffs in the case, Dennis Montey, said he planned to appeal Piontek’s decision.
“Not only should Piontek have recused himself in this matter, due to his previously serving on the School Board as well as an official position at Horlick High School, but he also refused to consider solid evidence, as corroborated by videos supplied by RUSD,” Montey stated in an email. “He has failed to serve justice in the case and showed obvious bias from the beginning. You can expect an appeal to be made in hopes this appeal will fall into the hands of a more thorough and fair judge.”
Piontek volunteered with parent organizations at Horlick in the past.
The appeal was filed on Friday by attorneys Vincent Bobot and Michael Maistelman on behalf of Montey, James Sewell and George Meyers.
As stated in Wisconsin Statute 809.19, the appellant has 40 days to file a brief outlining the argument and what outcome they are hoping for with the appeal. After both sides have had the opportunity to submit briefs, the court can decide to either take up the case or dismiss it, upholding the circuit court’s decision.
Background
The April 7 ballot included a referendum for up to $1 billion dollars over 30 years to go toward the construction of new schools, improvements of existing facilities and technology upgrades.
The initial election results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes with 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed.
The recount, triggered by citizen petitions, was conducted from April 18 to 25 at Festival Hall. The recount results showed that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,711 votes in opposition.
Several ballots were removed during the course of the recount due a decision from the Wisconsin Election Commission over witness addresses on absentee ballots. Some municipal clerks had included ballots which did not include a witness’s address on the envelope if those clerks could look up the witness’s voter registration and confirm that their address was the same as the voter’s.
The petitioners who requested the recount objected to the inclusion of those ballots. Attorney Matthew O’Neill, who represented RUSD during the recount, contacted the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which agreed with the petitioners and ordered that for each envelope without a witness address, an absentee ballot would be “drawn down,” meaning it would be removed and not counted.
But the commission advised that envelopes that were signed by election staff without an address were exempt because Wisconsin election law states that ballots can not be disqualified due to election staff error.
On May 1, Montey, James Sewell and George Meyers, who had been some of the petitioners for the recount and are members of Honest, Open and Transparent Government, and the regional Libertarian Party, filed the appeal against the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers, the YES for our Children referendum support group, Chelsea Powell of YES and RUSD.
