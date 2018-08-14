RACINE COUNTY — The Associated Press has declared Bryan Steil the winner of the Republican primary and Randy Bryce the winner of the Democratic primary in the race to replace Paul Ryan as the 1st District representative in Congress.
With 63 percent of precincts reporting, Steil, a former Ryan aide and a member of the University of Wisconsin Regents, tallied 50.63 of the votes over Nick Polce, a former Green Beret and Lake Geneva-area businessman, who was running second with 13.5 percent.
With 59 percent of precincts reporting, Bryce, an ironworker and union activist from Caledonia, had 59.18 of the vote, compared to Cathy Myers, a School Board member from Janesville, who had 40.82 of the vote.
A short time ago, Bryce sent out an email to supporters thanking them and accepting the Democratic nomination for Congress in Wisconsin's 1st District. And Myers has just delivered her concession speech at the Branch in Uptown and immediately took aim at Steil.
More information will be posted as updates become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.