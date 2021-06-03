Anyone can get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, June 9 at Burlington High School

Always Ready, Always There National Guard members covered in personal protective equipment talk with one another while waiting for people to drive up in Burlington High …

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School was the first community testing site for COVID-19 in Racine County, with hundreds lining up for hours almost 13 months ago in May 2020 just to find out if they had the novel coronavirus. Now, the same site is going to be used to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as the pandemic enters what appears to be its final months.

Burlington High School is opening a clinic for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccines will be administered 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the high school, 400 McCanna Parkway, Burlington.

Participants must be 12 or older to receive the Pfizer vaccine regardless of health insurance status; minors ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are welcome, or participants can make an appointment to reserve a spot at crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine #schedule.

“At this time, only 44% of Racine County residents have received one vaccine dose, so we encourage all those who haven’t yet received the vaccine to visit this community clinic,” a press release from the county stated.

Completed consent forms are necessary for appointments and they are available in English and Spanish.