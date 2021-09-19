'Any way we can help': Racine County hosts donation drive for Afghan refugees in Wisconsin

RACINE — It was Phil Hartnell’s first time volunteering on Saturday, and the cause he chose was the Racine County Veterans Service’s donation drive for Afghan refugees in Wisconsin on Saturday.

“We’re all together, one big family, right? So I think we want to help those that need the help,” said Hartnell, a member of the Journey Disaster Response Team from Pleasant Prairie. “It’s just a great feeling to help people.”

Hartnell was one of a few dozen volunteers at the drive, which was a partnership between RCVS, JDRT and Team Rubicon, a Marine-founded humanitarian organization. Amazon in Kenosha also donated a truck to help bring the donations to Fort McCoy. The drive called for donations of clothing, food, baby items and other necessities to bring to the refugees, who are currently at Fort McCoy following the overthrow of their country’s government.

As of Sept. 3, almost 9,000 refugees are at Fort McCoy; the base has a capacity of to host 13,000 people. Zdroik said he estimates refugees will stay at Fort McCoy — and other bases across the country — for three months at minimum.

Clothes on their backs

As cars pulled in with trunkloads of donations, Zach Zdroik, the county’s veterans service officer, shared the purpose of the drive.

