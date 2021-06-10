 Skip to main content
Any Racine County resident can get free Brewers tickets today for Tuesday's game against the Reds
FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED

RACINE — The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes for the Tuesday, June 15 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. today at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127.

Proof of residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Brewer baseball games.

