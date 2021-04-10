Anxiety is up among Unified students, but support workers need more face time to determine trends

RACINE — Anxiety seems to be more pronounced for Racine Unified students this spring.
While students have mostly been excited to once more interact face-to-face with their teachers and peers, the return to in-person school following almost a year of remote learning has been challenging for some.
“For kids in general, their frustration tolerance is lower,” said Andrea Rittgers, Racine Unified’s director of student services. “But whose isn’t?”
The vast majority of Unified students learned from home from mid-March 2020 until this March when the district began a phased introduction to in-person learning for interested students. Approximately 40% of students are still learning remotely from home.
Intolerance for frustration makes sense after the long break, Rittgers said. While students learned at home they could switch off their camera and take a break. There’s no “switching off” inside a classroom.
Students will have to build back up their stamina to being engaged in classroom learning for seven or more hours, Rittgers said.
Parents, educators and experts across the country are worried about how pandemic-fueled isolation has impacted children and teens over the past year.
A study published in the March edition of Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, “indicated a significantly higher rate of suicide ideation in March and July 2020 and higher rates of suicide attempts in February, March, April, and July 2020 as compared with the same months in 2019.”
The study looked at routine suicide-risk screening for those 11 to 21 who visited a pediatric emergency department. However, actual suicides did not increase substantially for teens across the state or in Racine County in 2020, and suicides overall remained flat as well.
But suicidal ideation is not something that is tracked locally and not something that support personnel at schools would necessarily know about.
Referrals to school-based mental health clinics and Professional Services Group’s community clinic that works in partnership with Racine Unified have ticked up in the past few months, according to Julie Hueller, manager of the Racine Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health.
The clinics always see reduced referrals over the summer, but the reduction was more pronounced in the summer of 2020.
Rittgers believes it will take some time for issues to bubble up to the surface and for students to confide in teachers that they’re struggling with their mental health. As it’s only been around a month since Unified students began returning to face-to-face learning, Rittgers thinks it’s too early to assess pandemic-fueled mental health trends among students.
Rittgers explained that it’s much easier for teachers to surmise that a student is struggling with his mental health when the teacher can see the student in person. Especially because the district does not require students to turn on their cameras during remote learning, determining student mental health through virtual interaction can be tough.
“There is a silver lining to this cloud,” Rittgers said. “There’s a focus nationally on mental health and wellness.”
Rittgers has been preaching for years the importance of social-emotional learning and ensuring that children are well both physically and mentally.
“You’re not going to learn math if you don’t feel psychologically safe,” Rittgers said.
Hueller said she’s also seen a shift in talk about mental fitness as akin to physical health, when previously talk about mental health was typically focused on illness.
“Every day we have mental health,” Hueller said. “If we feel good we just might not pay attention to it.”
Rittgers advises parents and loved ones who are concerned about a child’s mental health to ask the child opened-ended questions about how they’re feeling and to stay connected with their child’s school to facilitate open communication regarding any issues the parent or educators might notice.
Hueller added that it’s also important to talk with your child about how difficult the pandemic has been and acknowledge that they might be feeling anxious or scared.
While their No. 1 priority is making sure kids feel safe and welcome, Hueller said that through the community clinic, for example, there is also support available for family members who are struggling.