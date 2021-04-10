Anxiety is up among Unified students, but support workers need more face time to determine trends

The study looked at routine suicide-risk screening for those 11 to 21 who visited a pediatric emergency department. However, actual suicides did not increase substantially for teens across the state or in Racine County in 2020, and suicides overall remained flat as well.

But suicidal ideation is not something that is tracked locally and not something that support personnel at schools would necessarily know about.

Referrals to school-based mental health clinics and Professional Services Group’s community clinic that works in partnership with Racine Unified have ticked up in the past few months, according to Julie Hueller, manager of the Racine Collaborative for Children’s Mental Health.

The clinics always see reduced referrals over the summer, but the reduction was more pronounced in the summer of 2020.

Rittgers believes it will take some time for issues to bubble up to the surface and for students to confide in teachers that they’re struggling with their mental health. As it’s only been around a month since Unified students began returning to face-to-face learning, Rittgers thinks it’s too early to assess pandemic-fueled mental health trends among students.