CALEDONIA — Attorneys are being requested. Votes postponed. Plans sent back to the drawing board.
And anxiety remains high around a trio of issues that have found their way onto and off of Village Board meeting agendas in recent weeks.
On Monday, the Village Board unanimously approved a plan to create the village’s fourth tax increment financing district, intending to bring development to the blighted area on Erie Street where the remains of the former Western Publishing building and the shuttered Olympia Brown Elementary School and are located.
Police and neighborhood reports show that the vacant buildings have become attractive to crime and drug users, leading to a concerned neighborhood and local government.
The tax increment financing district (TID) includes a conceptual project plan to create 3.3 acres of lakeside condominiums — a revival of a plan that dissolved after first being proposed in 2007 — as well as nearly 15 acres for single-family housing and a 3-acre park. An original plan included space for an apartment complex, drawing dozens of complaints that multi-family residential housing would not mesh with other housing in the area.
Nothing is guaranteed yet as the village seeks a developer. The TID ensures that, if development occurs there, that the village will pay for infrastructural improvements, which could save developers money without taking as much of a risk.
“I’m not a fan of TIDs, but we as a village have a problem there,” Village Trustee Fran Martin said. “Otherwise we’re going to have to live with two bad areas, blighted areas.”
Assessments delayed
Meanwhile, residents of Four Mile Road alongside DeBack Business Park have connected with attorney Tom Devine.
CALEDONIA — Village officials are being accused of treating business more kindly than residents because at least 12 property owners may be for…
They are preparing to fight back against proposed special property assessments that, if approved by the village, would cost a dozen property owners between $31,600 and $156,000 each. The reason the village gave for the assessments was that infrastructure the village had installed for the business park brought the opportunity for water and sewer service to the homeowners, adding value to their properties.
But many of the affected Four Mile Road residents feel that the cost would be exorbitant.
“That (the assessment proposal) is going to hurt us all. We’re all going to be affected by this,” homeowner Thomas Michaels said. “When you (the board) do vote, please consider us and not the industrial park, please.”
Those residents attended Monday’s meeting, anticipating the assessments would be voted on by the board. But the plan was sent back to staff after the board met in closed session with legal counsel before the meeting.
“I am sending this back to staff (to) make this more palatable,” Caledonia President Jim Dobbs said. “We need to see what we can do.”
“We’ve got to look at alternatives there,” Administrator Tom Christensen added.
When asked about the vote being delayed, Devine — who had not yet been officially retained as of Monday — said: “I don’t know what it means.”
Parkview in limbo
There’s also the matter of Parkview Senior-Living Community, the developer of which is looking to get the Village Board to approve a plan that would double the number of buildings in the complex. Neighboring residents of 4½ Mile Road to the north fear that the expansion would force their property values to drop and negatively affect their quality of life.
The plan was supposed to be reviewed on Monday, but has been delayed until at least July.
The proposal — brought forward by Parkview’s developer, Alf McConnell — as it currently stands proposes buildings that are 35 feet to 50 feet tall to be placed near the backyards of several 4½ Mile properties.
McConnell maintains that the development would be a boon for the area, replacing a practically empty field with needed senior housing. Neighbors contend that the buildings would be detrimental to their homes due to blocked sunlight, would create a feeling that their properties are being encroached upon and could worsen water drainage problems in the area.
At a May 28 meeting, the Parkview proposal moved closer to a Village Board agenda after the Plan Commission had a tie vote of 3-3. Dobbs and Trustee Kevin Wanggaard, who sit on the Plan Commission, voted in favor of the plan, drawing the ire of Four Mile Road resident Ken Veselik, who said he is losing trust in his local representatives.
“People need to get out and revote again,” Veselik said.
