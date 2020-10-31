Antioch police records: Rittenhouse said 'I shot two white kids'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rittenhouse also told police that the firearm he used was in the trunk of his friend’s car, parked at the Rittenhouse’s family apartment in Antioch.

Police interviewed Rittenhouse’s 18-year-old friend, who told them he bought the rifle at an Ace Hardware in Ladysmith, Wis. using money Rittenhouse had given him. The friend said the rifle was only supposed to be used for hunting and that he stored it in a safe at his stepfather’s house in Kenosha.

The stepfather told police that his stepson told him he had found himself a job guarding a business. Rittenhouse also told police that he had been hired as security for a Kenosha business and that he carried the rifle to protect himself. The owner of the business, Car Source, said in a published report that he did not hire any security.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense. The teenager had tried to surrender to a Kenosha police officer after the shooting but was told to go home, according to the records.

The Kenosha Police Department has said it was dealing with a chaotic scene when asked why Rittenhouse was not arrested immediately after the shooting. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the records indicating Rittenhouse was told by an officer to go home.