Anti-racism group leader steps down after 2 years of pushing for change in Burlington

Garbade’s complaint about racial discrimination against her daughter led to a state Department of Public Instruction finding of a “severe, pervasive and persistent ... racially hostile environment” within the Burlington Area School District — a conclusion the school district has not contested. Garbade filed the complaint first with BASD, then appealed to the state after the district said it found no evidence of widespread racism.

Asked to comment on Garbade’s impact on Burlington in the last two years, School Board Member Rosanne Hahn said: “I’ll just say she had an impact, and leave my comment at that.”

Garbade said BCDR’s leadership positions are held for two years. After she founded the coalition two years ago, “it was time” for a new face to lead, she said.

Bielefeldt, who has been active with BCDR almost since its inception and whose children have publicly shared their experiences with racism in Burlington schools, said she wants to build on the foundation Garbade built.