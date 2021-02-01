Answering eight of Wisconsin's common vaccine questions

It’s been almost two months since the first COVID-19 vaccines were approved for use in the U.S. So what’s the status of Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout as we enter February?
How many doses of the COVID vaccine has Wisconsin received?
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates its statewide vaccine data dashboard weekly on Tuesdays. As of Jan. 26, 803,150 doses have been ordered into the State of Wisconsin.
State government directly ordered 641,150 of those doses, private pharmacies ordering another 57,000 to be administered at skilled nursing facilities (i.e. nursing homes) and another 105,000 to be administered at assisted living facilities.
However, the state has been allocated 846,300 doses by the federal government, a difference of 43,150 between allocation and actually ordered doses as of Tuesday.
The reason for that difference, according to state health leaders, is that Wisconsin doesn’t want to order more doses than its vaccinators, which are slowly coming online, can actually use.
Critics, primarily Republicans, have said that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration failed by not having a stronger rollout plan in place months ago. DHS leaders have responded by saying perfect planning couldn’t have been possible since it wasn’t known how vaccines would need to be stored and how the federal government would be distributing doses until December.
There have been hiccups to at the national level, as states (including Wisconsin) in December reported having their allocations cut at the same time that Pfizer said it had millions of doses ready to be shipped out.
Is rollout speeding up?
The rate of vaccinations is quickly growing.
By Jan. 16, no single day in Wisconsin had seen more than 18,101 vaccinations administered.
On Jan. 20, a new high mark was set at 23,340. The next day, 24,615 were administered. Then, from Jan. 26-29, an average of 37,842 were given each day — and that’s only a preliminary DHS estimate, so it could actually be a higher average over that four-day span. On Jan. 27 alone, an estimated 45,529 doses were administered.
How many doses of the COVID vaccine have actually been administered in Wisconsin?
As of Jan. 26, 544,234 doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had been administered.
On top of that, as of Jan. 30, preliminary data showed that 101,219 Wisconsinites — a little more than 1.7% of the state’s population — had received both necessary doses of the vaccine and thus would be considered protected against COVID-19.
What’s Racine County’s status?
According to preliminary DHS data through the end of January, 13,577 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Racine County.
The state’s data does not say on a county-by-county level how many people have received both doses, however.
This week, local pharmacies Lakeview and Good Value, as well as both of the county’s public health departments, reported being shorted on the amount of vaccine they ordered compared to how much was actually received.
What is the maximum amount of time between the first and second shots of the vaccine for it to still be effective?
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advises that doses of the vaccines should be administered:
- 21 days apart for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
- 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine
However, the CDC advises “the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.”
The maximum time between the first dose and second dose that the CDC says is still “feasible” for the vaccine to work is six weeks, or 42 days.
At this time, “there are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series,” according to the CDC.
Whether there is expected to be a need for “booster doses” of a vaccine to keep the population protected against COVID-19 from rising again remains unknown, according to the CDC, although “no additional doses beyond the two-dose primary series are recommended at this time.”
How many doses are in a vial?
In what was one of the few pleasant surprises in public health during the pandemic, the vaccine vials from Pfizer-BioNTech actually contain just enough substance for six doses; originally, only five doses were expected in each vial. Those doses are approximately 0.3 milliliters each.
For the Moderna vaccine, there are 10 half-milliliter doses in each vial.
If there are remnants of vaccines in multiple vials, the CDC’s guidelines advise vaccinators to “discard (each) vial when there is not enough vaccine to obtain a complete dose” and “do NOT combine residual vaccine from multiple vials to obtain a dose.”
How long is a vial of the vaccine still effective once removed from the freezer? And what is done with leftover doses of the vaccine at the end of the day?
In short, the goal is to not have any vaccines “left over.”
Once vials are removed from freezers — kept near minus-70 degrees Celsius for Pfizer and at minus-20 degrees Celsius for Moderna vaccines — and are prepared for administration (for the Pfizer vaccine, that means mixing it with a “normal saline” diluent), then it is advised that vaccines do not go back into storage at the end of the day.
That’s what has led to mad dashes to get people vaccinated, regardless of their actual eligibility status to be vaccinated under state guidelines, at the end of a workday when there are vaccines leftover.
Locally, waitlists of people who want to be vaccinated have been made for vaccinators such as the City of Racine Public Health Department to call at the end of the day with extra doses.
On Thursday afternoon in Seattle, a series of freezer failures led to 1,300 doses that needed to be administered in a matter of hours, prompting a public rush to hospital campuses of those hoping to be able to skip the line.
Also this week, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old whose wife is pregnant, was able to get vaccinated by “pure happenstance” after, according to his Twitter, his “ wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away.”