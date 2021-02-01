Answering eight of Wisconsin's common vaccine questions

21 days apart for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine

However, the CDC advises “the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.”

The maximum time between the first dose and second dose that the CDC says is still “feasible” for the vaccine to work is six weeks, or 42 days.

At this time, “there are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series,” according to the CDC.

Whether there is expected to be a need for “booster doses” of a vaccine to keep the population protected against COVID-19 from rising again remains unknown, according to the CDC, although “no additional doses beyond the two-dose primary series are recommended at this time.”

How many doses are in a vial?

In what was one of the few pleasant surprises in public health during the pandemic, the vaccine vials from Pfizer-BioNTech actually contain just enough substance for six doses; originally, only five doses were expected in each vial. Those doses are approximately 0.3 milliliters each.