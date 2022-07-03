Another year later: Secretive task force struggles to find a way forward on racism in Burlington

BURLINGTON — In her annual “State of the City” address on April 19, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said a progress report was coming soon on efforts to combat racism in the community.

The presentation was planned for May, but it never happened. It was postponed until July. And then postponed again until August.

One year after a task force appointed by Hefty called for aggressive action against racial hostility, community leaders are offering few signs of significant movement toward implementing the group’s proposals.

Public education forums, targeted action in the schools, and a strategy for diversity and inclusion all are recommendations that were made a year ago. All of them have not yet been executed.

The task force presented its findings to the Burlington City Council on July 6, 2021, with a word of caution: “Only focused, sustained and systemic efforts and actions will ensure that substantive gains are made.”

The mayor and other city leaders have since entrusted implementation of an anti-racism strategy to a new advisory group. Like last year’s task force, the membership of the new group is largely secret, and it has been gathering to discuss Burlington’s race issues in private — away from public scrutiny.

Over the objections of some participants, meetings have been held at times and in locations not announced to the community-at-large.

But as the community marks one year without substantial progress on a long list of proposals to combat racism, the veil of secrecy is dropping somewhat and revealing insights into why more has not been accomplished in the past 12 months.

No consensus

Some participants are coming forward to describe the new task’s efforts as disjointed, disorganized and fraught with disagreement. For some, questions remain about whether everyone involved even agrees that Burlington suffers from racism.

Just last month, participants settled on a name for their group, opting to call themselves the “Mayor’s Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” Using the word “equity” caused some discomfort among those who did want to acknowledge that there has ever been “inequity” in Burlington.

One task force member said the membership also balked at supporting a Juneteenth event on the national holiday commemorating when U.S. black slavery ended in 1865.

The new task force is a blend of people who helped to formulate last year’s recommendations, plus newcomers who have joined in more recent months.

David Thompson, a former school board president who has been leading the new group, said attendance among some participants has been sporadic and progress has come more slowly than some had anticipated.

Nevertheless, Thompson said, the group has achievements to report in identifying ways to improve race relations locally. The chairman said he would decline to offer details until the progress report, which is now scheduled to be presented Aug. 2 to the City Council.

“We’ve put together some specific suggestions and recommendations,” he said. “There will be many more very specific details.”

Another member of the task force, Laura Bielefeldt, tells a different story.

Bielefeldt, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said the city task force has failed to record meaningful progress on any of the substantive anti-racism programs or services that were recommended last summer.

Discussions have been slowed by indecision and resistance among some participants who seem reluctant to accept that Burlington has a recent history of hostility toward racial minorities, Bielefeldt said.

“It seems like we’re skimming the surface,” she said, “and not getting into any real discussion.”

The Coalition for Dismantling Racism organized a Juneteenth event last month. Bielefeldt, however, said her task force colleagues would not agree to co-sponsor the event or promote it, despite the fact that community activities highlighting diversity was another recommendation last year.

“I just feel like there’s zero movement,” she said. “I would like to see more movement and less resistance.”

Hefty declined to comment on any progress made in the past year to implement an anti-racism strategy.

Asked again to identify the members of her new secret task force, Hefty declined. “The committee is ready to be on the agenda to talk to the council,” she wrote in an email. “No comments will be made previously.”

Years of strife

Now serving her eighth term as mayor, Hefty announced plans to appoint a group on racism last year following a series of racially motivated incidents and protests, including picketers outside City Hall.

A Burlington teacher came under personal attacks in 2020 after she taught students about the “Black Lives Matter” movement in America. Several other incidents took place in Burlington schools, too, and protesters demanding faster action addressing racism shut down a school board meeting in November 2020, with school board members saying they suffered emotional “scars” from the intensity and anger expressed during that meeting.

State education officials in April 2021 issued a report that school officials had mishandled incidents of racism and had permitted a “racially hostile environment” in the schools — a scathing finding that Burlington Area School District officials are handling separately from the city’s efforts.

After Hefty organized her first task force last year, the City Council agreed to spend $10,500 to hire Brookfield-based Organization Development Consultants to facilitate. The consultant held closed-door consultations with select community representatives before issuing a report that became public after being presented to the City Council last July 6.

The report called for dropping an “us and them” attitude on race relations and offered a list of proposals. In addition to public education and community activities, the task force recommended devising a new community feedback strategy, as well as what the group called “formal and systematic activity” on racism, and unspecified “targeted” action in the schools.

One year later, Daniel Schroeder, principal of Organization Development Consultants, will not say if he is still involved with the city. Schroeder, however, said he believes the task force now being led by David Thompson is making in-roads. Schroeder declined to elaborate, instead referring questions to Burlington city officials.

But, he said, “My sense would be that they’re taking initial steps into what would be a journey forward.”

Why the delay?

The creation of the new Mayor’s Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion constitutes progress in one regard: Last summer’s report called for forming a new “core team” or “guiding coalition” to continue community discussions on race.

Thompson said those discussions began soon after the report was released. Thompson got involved some months later when he took on a leadership role and, to some extent, replaced Schroeder as facilitator.

Thompson said he has participated in three task force meetings — in March, May and most recently June. He said the progress report that Hefty had initially promised in May did not materialize for one good reason.

“We were not ready,” he said.

The group includes about 15 or 20 people from throughout the community. Their identities have been largely withheld from the public, in accordance with the mayor’s wishes.

But the school district disclosed that it is represented in the group by School Board President Peter Turke, board member Marlo Brown and recently-retired Burlington High School Principal Eric Burling, as well as two unidentified high school students.

While the task force has been deliberating, school officials also have been working separately to meet state-imposed benchmarks for responding to the state’s finding of a “hostile environment” in the schools.

Schools seek ‘anti-racist culture’

School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said the district cannot address whether progress has been made in implementing objectives laid out last summer by the mayor’s group. Thomas said school officials have been busy with their own efforts at addressing race relations in accordance with the state’s directives.

“We pledged our commitment to an anti-racist culture because racism — in any form — is appalling and must be resisted and eliminated,” she said.

The school district found itself at the center of attention again in September 2021 when members of the high school football team were accused of using racial slurs on the field toward an opposing team member. Last summer’s task force report had cited previous racially-motivated incidents in the schools as a rationale for focusing anti-racism work in the school district, such as multiple instances of school students defacing property with written racial slurs, and anonymous individuals entering virtual classrooms and repeatedly yelling slurs and curses.

Turke, however, said the school board has not taken any steps in the past year to consider the proposal for “targeted” action in the schools.

“I don’t remember a discussion per se,” he said.

Brown, who is midway through his first term on the school board, said the city task force is divided into smaller subcommittees, each attempting to make progress in one specific area. Brown also serves on an executive committee of five people, along with Thompson, Bielefeldt and the two high school students. That smaller leadership group has met two or three times this year.

Brown said he was part of the initial task force that produced last summer’s recommendations. The discussions that have taken place since then, he said, have tended to involve a rotating cast of players, as attendance has been sporadic for some.

With a year now passed, Brown said it remains too soon to judge whether any of last summer’s recommendations are being implemented.

Referring to the new task force, he said: “I don’t know that they’ve gotten to that point yet. I would say they’re working toward that.”

Lack of clarity

Not only have city officials declined to reveal who is working on the Mayor’s Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the city has not announced any of the group’s meetings publicly and has not permitted the general public to attend and observe.

Participants say the meetings have taken place at both the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., and the Burlington Public Works Department, 2200 S. Pine St. The leadership group has gathered inside Thompson’s private offices in Downtown Burlington.

Bielefeldt said she was invited by Turke to join the task force in January and was immediately elevated to the leadership team. At the time, participation on the task force had dwindled to about 10 people, she said, and it seemed that virtually nothing had been decided since the recommendations were released six months earlier.

Bielefeldt said she has pushed unsuccessfully for clarification on whether the task force is an independent group or whether its decisions are subject to city council ratification. Whenever she urged movement on the Juneteenth event or on planning a public education forum, she said, Thompson and others told her it was too soon for such decisions.

“It was always, ‘OK, great idea — not yet,’” she said.

Bielefeldt recalled the debate about including the word “equity” in the task force’s name. At least one person, she said, commented that citing “equity” was tantamount to advocating reparations for the descendants of former black slaves.

Citing the mayor’s preference for non-disclosure, Bielefeldt declined to name her task force colleagues.

Bielefeldt said she has raised objections about the group meeting in private and withholding information from the public; some others on the task force have supported her, too.

People in Burlington have an interest in how racial tensions are being dealt with, Bielefeldt said, and they should be allowed to attend.

“All of the secrecy is really frustrating,” she said. “I think the community would like to be involved. And they should be involved.”

