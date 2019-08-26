Another vet's story: From sleeping on a bench to a tiny home to independence and supporting others

RACINE — Mike Ellis’ credit score was five. Not 500. Five.
And it was probably the least of his problems.
In April 2018 the Chicago native, Navy veteran and ex-cop had just gotten out of prison and was in a city he knew almost nothing about: Racine.
Ellis madehis way to the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., one block north of the Racine County Jail.
There, a volunteer gave him a jacket and they started talking. Fields learned that Ellis had been in the Navy — having served from 1977-82 in Norfolk, Va., and on the destroyer the USS Spruance — and the volunteer said Ellis should check out Racine’s tiny-home village for vets.
Ellis replied: “What the hell is a tiny home!?”
To Ellis’ surprise, he learned they were 128-square-foot houses, complete with Wi-Fi, a TV, fridge, bed, and (most importantly) heating and air conditioning. The 15 homes at the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., are available for veterans at risk of homelessness, operated and owned by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
Fiona Murphy, the director of development for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, said that the question she gets asked the most is: “Why tiny homes?” The answer is that a lot of veterans need solitude, and having your own place to go and be alone is important for that. But they also need community, particularly with people who have gone through the same experiences and challenges they have.
“These guys come back to life,” Murphy said of the vets who have lived in the village.
After spending nights sleeping outside, Ellis applied to move in. So long as a veteran wasn’t dishonorably discharged from the military, they’re still eligible to be allowed to move into a tiny home — regardless of their history with drugs, alcohol or crime.
“I’m hungry. It’s cold,” Ellis remembers thinking before applying to live in the village. “I didn’t know this area. This has got to work out.”
It did work out.
“I went from sleeping on a bench to almost an apartment,” he said, happily remembering moving in last spring. “What other place would take you right off the street?”
Ellis is one of eight veterans who has lived in one of the tiny homes and successfully been able to move out, having found his own apartment in the historic Lincoln School neighborhood while still working part-time at the front desk for the veterans village less than a mile away.
Never leave a vet behind
Keeping veterans connected after they move out is central to the mission of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Even for the vets who have never lived at the village, a well-connected community is essential to keeping vets on their feet, Murphy explained.
Every week, hundreds of vets and their families make use of the food pantry on-site at the village. Murphy said that, if somebody doesn’t show up for a week or two, the other vets will notice and go check on them.
That kind of peer-to-peer support is something that inspires Ellis, who is working to further his education and become an AODA (Alcohol and Other Drugs Abuse) counselor and peer support specialist.
One of the things that helped Ellis get back on his feet was the mindset of the village, where veterans were responsible for their own recovery and staying sober, while also receiving support — like making sure the vets are receiving the benefits they earned, and providing each resident with counseling for financial, physical and mental health needs.
“If you want to get yourself together, you can,” Ellis said, crediting that education with raising his credit score out of the single digits.
The village’s goal is for veterans to have their own place less than two years after moving into the village — Ellis was out in less than a year — although the nonprofit’s leaders have promised that nobody is going to be kicked out if they’re still making progress.
John Gruve, a 52-year-old Army veteran who has lived at the village since May, refers to the process as “plan the work, work the plan.”
