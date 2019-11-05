{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — While this year's snowy Halloween certainly reminded us that winter is right around the corner, we're due for another dose of winter weather Wednesday morning.

Marcia Cronce, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said Racinians can expect to see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, with snow beginning to fall between 5 and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

While it was initially expected to begin even earlier Wednesday morning, Cronce said the snow system keeps slowing down. 

A higher amount of snow is expected north of Racine, Cronce said. 

The problem, Cronce said, is that the snow will be falling just as people are commuting to work and school. 

"Just make sure you allow extra time for travel tomorrow," Cronce said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

