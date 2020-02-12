Another round of proposals sought for proposed Waterford brewpub

WATERFORD — After two years of trying to get a brewpub developed in Downtown Waterford, the conditions for the project have changed so significantly that the village has gone back to the drawing board.
At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson stated that previously the village had believed that Fire Station 1, 122 Second St., had a deed restriction that did not permit the village to sell it. The riverfront station, which in recent years been used only for training and storage of reserve equipment, has been touted as a possible location for a brewpub. Now, after further investigation, Jackson stated that there is no deed restriction.
This new development raised the question of what is the most fair way to move forward. After all, the village is on its fifth developer for the project; previous developers’ proposals mostly fell apart because they could not own the building: no building ownership meant no collateral for loans and made investment in the physical space risky, officials said.
It also opened up several options moving forward: Lease or sell? White-box it or leave as-is? Stick with the current developer on-tap or open it up with another round of request-for-proposals? And will opening the project up scare away the current developer?
White box would involve grants to help a developer with renovations.
In the end, the board decided to put out another request-for-proposals, either to lease or own the building and convert it into a brewpub, due in 30 days. Jackson was specifically directed to contact all previously interested parties to inform them about the new circumstances and the RFP process.
Trustee Troy McReynolds recused himself from discussion because he had looked into possibly developing the site himself at one point in time.
Moving goalposts
Village Trustee Andrew Ewert did not hold back his frustration, especially since the village approved borrowing $1.3 million for the fire station addition with the assumption it would receive some revenue from the brewpub.
“Two years ago, we said we were going to do something,” said Ewert. “And once again we’re at square one. And it’s getting old.”
Ewert compared the village’s actions to “Peanuts” character Lucy moving the football right when Charlie Brown is about to kick it.
“We keep on moving the goalposts,” said Ewert. “If Waterford is truly open for business, this is not how we should treat investors.”
Jackson said that the current developer the village was working with, Aaron Stelzer, a project development manager with Kenosha-based Riley Construction, had said he had the financing in order until six weeks ago when he allegedly told Jackson he needed to secure a loan.
If he’s able to secure the financing within the 30-day deadline, other trustees pointed out he’d have a strong chance of landing the project. Trustee Tamara Pollnow asserted that village officials should choose the strongest proposal instead of sticking with the current developer just to get the project completed.
“If he has all his ducks in a row then we’ll be more likely to choose his proposal,” Pollnow said. “I want somebody who’s going to succeed.”
There was some discussion of whether the village should white-box the building so it could sell it at a higher price, but Trustee Bob Nash, who has experience with breweries, didn’t mince words on that proposal.
“It would be stupid to do,” said Nash. “A brewpub is a very highly customized build-out.”
Many board members said that after spending over two years discussing this project, they hoped to see it done by the end of the year. Nash said that getting any in-house brewed beer would probably take a year, someone might be able to serve beer and get the restaurant up and running in the meantime.
That same meeting, they also gave Jackson the go-ahead to put out a request for proposals for a temporary beer garden on village property this summer.
