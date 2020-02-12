Another round of proposals sought for proposed Waterford brewpub

WATERFORD — After two years of trying to get a brewpub developed in Downtown Waterford, the conditions for the project have changed so significantly that the village has gone back to the drawing board.

At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson stated that previously the village had believed that Fire Station 1, 122 Second St., had a deed restriction that did not permit the village to sell it. The riverfront station, which in recent years been used only for training and storage of reserve equipment, has been touted as a possible location for a brewpub. Now, after further investigation, Jackson stated that there is no deed restriction.

This new development raised the question of what is the most fair way to move forward. After all, the village is on its fifth developer for the project; previous developers’ proposals mostly fell apart because they could not own the building: no building ownership meant no collateral for loans and made investment in the physical space risky, officials said.

It also opened up several options moving forward: Lease or sell? White-box it or leave as-is? Stick with the current developer on-tap or open it up with another round of request-for-proposals? And will opening the project up scare away the current developer?