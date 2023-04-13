BURLINGTON — Cities hoping to exceed state liquor license limits would be able to purchase extra licenses from neighbors within the same county, under a proposal from Burlington officials who want to bring more liquor-related business into their community.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is working with Burlington officials on the effort that, if approved by the Legislature, could result in changes impacting liquor license limits statewide.

But when the proposal will be ready for state lawmakers to review and the details of what exactly it will contain are uncertain.

Right now, state law limits liquor licenses based on a community’s population: one license for every 500 people who live there. The most coveted is the Class B license, which allows for on-site consumption of all beverages — beer, wine and hard liquor.

Burlington has 26 such licenses, all of which are currently taken. Until the city’s population increases another 500 — to about 12,000 people — no other tavern, restaurant or other business can be permitted to serve a full menu of alcoholic beverages.

State law also allows a municipality to purchase unused licenses from its neighbors, but only those that are directly adjacent. In the case of Burlington, that means Rochester, Spring Prairie, Lyons and the Town of Burlington.

The price tag in such license deals starts at $10,000, and there is no limit to how much a municipality can charge — a cost traditionally passed along to the license applicant waiting in the wings.

With a new tavern ready to open near Browns Lake, Burlington city officials have grown frustrated in their efforts to purchase another license. Right now, none of their immediate neighbors are selling.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty reached out to Vos with the idea of loosening up the rules to allow license deals between any two municipalities in the same county, regardless of whether they are adjacent.

Hefty said her goal is to stockpile Class B licenses so that Burlington can accommodate future business growth, particularly among new restaurants aiming to make alcoholic beverages part of their strategy.

The mayor hopes her idea of changing state law finds support among other cities, towns and villages.

“I don’t want any other municipality to go through what the City of Burlington was faced with,” she said.

The Burlington City Council in January was forced to choose between two applicants for the city’s final Class B license — turning away the would-be operators of Noli’s Taps & Spirits, a new drinking establishment proposed at 2657 Browns Lake Drive.

In an effort to drum up support for easier liquor license bartering between neighbors, Hefty has reached out to municipal leaders elsewhere in Racine County, Kenosha County and Walworth County. In her pitch to other communities, Hefty writes that the state’s current limitation “stunts economic growth.”

“Help to make a difference to expand future growth and economic development in our counties and municipalities,” she wrote.

No other municipalities have yet taken action on the mayor’s suggestion.

The villages of Waterford and Rochester are among those currently considering Burlington’s idea.

Vos’s spokeswoman Angela Joyce said the Racine County legislative leader recognizes that Burlington and other communities are eager for relief from state restrictions on the number of liquor licenses they can issue for taverns and restaurants.

Joyce, however, called the relaxed rules on inter-city license deals just one option in what could become a package of proposals.

“The speaker recognizes the challenge communities like Burlington are facing, and we’re making progress on a package to address it,” Joyce said. “The speaker is optimistic we will come to a solution, but it is too early in the process to go into details.”

Joyce declined to elaborate, and Vos could not be reached for comment.

The Wisconsin Tavern League, which wields much influence over state policy on alcohol sales, is undecided about the idea of making it easier to move liquor licenses between neighboring cities and villages, although the powerful business lobbying group regards Burlington’s idea as a compromise worth considering.

The 5,000-member association has opposed previous changes aimed at increasing the number of liquor licenses, because the league interpreted those ideas as inviting too much competition for license-holders already doing business.

Scott Stenger, government affairs director for the league, said Wisconsin has more liquor licenses per capita than any other state in the country. However, the Burlington initiative would not mean more licenses, but rather just making it easier to move licenses around from one city to another, Stenger said.

Then the question becomes whether any one community might be “flooded” with liquor licenses in a way that is unfair to existing businesses, Stenger said.

“We’re going to see if there’s a way to make this work,” he said. “We want to make sure that there’s a system in place that is fair and equitable.”