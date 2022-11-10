Another record high temperature set Thursday in Racine

Even higher temperatures have been recorded in the month of November at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant along the lakefront, including 79 degrees twice: both times on Nov. 1, in 1944 in 1950.
On Nov. 2, 1961, 76 degrees was recorded at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Thursday was one of the hottest November days ever on record in Milwaukee and Racine.
In Milwaukee, 77 degrees was reached on Nov. 1 three times, in 2016, 1950 and 1940.
At Batten Airport, 77 degrees has only been recorded once in November; that was on Nov. 9, 2020.
Last week
On Nov. 3, the National Weather Service reported that the temperature in Racine hit 72 degrees, which set a new record for the warmest Nov. 3 ever, surpassing the previous record of 71 degrees, set in 2020. The temperature that day reached 71 degrees in Burlington, which was just shy of a record-high 74 degrees recorded in 1961.
Thursday could have marked the end of warm weather for the year in southeastern Wisconsin, however. The National Weather Service is predicting no temperatures in the Racine area higher than 42 through Wednesday, Nov. 16, and a chance of rain and snow on Saturday, Nov. 12.
In photos: People in Racine County bask in Nov. 3 temperatures in the 70s
William Jones of Town of Wheatland at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington
Karen Lohr of Waterford waters plants outside her home on a warm November day
Russell Wallis walks his dog Ely in Burlington during warm 70-degree November day
Indre Gavenaite and her daughter, Freya, share a picnic in Rochester
Markus Schuch and Zach Forray with golf cart at Browns Lake Golf Course
Golfers William Jones and his son, William Jones Jr., at Browns Lake Golf Course
Freya Gavenaite, 5, of Mount Pleasant, climbs a tree at Case Eagle Park in Rochester
Katlyn underwood and daughter Loraine Underwood walk on the Lake Michigan Pathway headed to North Beach Thursday. Racine set a daily record high temperature for Nov. 10, with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.