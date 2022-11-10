 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another record high temperature set Thursday in Racine

Walking along the beach

Casey Salazar walks on North Beach Thursday. Racine set a daily record high temperature for Nov. 10, with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.

 RYAN PATTERSON,
Mother and daughter stroll

Katlyn underwood and daughter Loraine Underwood walk on the Lake Michigan Pathway headed to North Beach Thursday. Racine set a daily record high temperature for Nov. 10, with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.

RACINE — Twice this month, first on Nov. 3 and again on Thursday, a daily record high temperature appears to have been set in southeastern Wisconsin.

Temperatures topped out at around 77 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday in Milwaukee, the highest temperature on record for Nov. 10 in recorded history in the area, WDJT-TV (CBS 58) reported.

In Racine on Thursday, a high temperature of 76 was recorded at Batten International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record high at Racine's airport on Nov. 10 had been 72 degrees Fahrenheit, according to historical records tracked by the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Lovely afternoon for some outdoor music

Steven Losiewicz and his seventh grade band class practice in the afternoon outside of Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., taking advantage of Thursday's warm temperatures.

Fahrenheit history

Even higher temperatures have been recorded in the month of November at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant along the lakefront, including 79 degrees twice: both times on Nov. 1, in 1944 in 1950.

On Nov. 2, 1961, 76 degrees was recorded at the Racine Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Thursday was one of the hottest November days ever on record in Milwaukee and Racine.

In Milwaukee, 77 degrees was reached on Nov. 1 three times, in 2016, 1950 and 1940.

At Batten Airport, 77 degrees has only been recorded once in November; that was on Nov. 9, 2020.

Casey Salazar

Casey Salazar walks on Lake Michigan Pathway by North Beach Thursday. Racine set a daily record high temperature for Nov. 10, with temperatures reaching 76 degrees.

Last week

On Nov. 3, the National Weather Service reported that the temperature in Racine hit 72 degrees, which set a new record for the warmest Nov. 3 ever, surpassing the previous record of 71 degrees, set in 2020. The temperature that day reached 71 degrees in Burlington, which was just shy of a record-high 74 degrees recorded in 1961.

Thursday could have marked the end of warm weather for the year in southeastern Wisconsin, however. The National Weather Service is predicting no temperatures in the Racine area higher than 42 through Wednesday, Nov. 16, and a chance of rain and snow on Saturday, Nov. 12.

