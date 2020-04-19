Another Racine house fire blamed on discarded smoking materials; second in a week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — For the second time in a week, Racine firefighters responded to a house fire blamed on a discarded cigarette outside a home.

According to a release from the Racine Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 11:52 a.m. Sunday for a report of a house fire at 1417 Chatham Street on the city's north side and near North Beach.

Firefighters said the exterior of a two-story single-family home ignited from a cigarette that had been discarded in a garbage can. The fire was extinguished quickly and the home's occupant was able to exit the home safely and there were no injuries reported.

However, the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, fire officials reported.

A Thursday evening house fire in the 2000 block of Green Street, also reportedly caused by a cigarette tossed into a garbage can, resulted in no injuries but caused $35,000 in damage, according to fire officials.

The owner of a two-story home discarded a cigarette into the garbage can at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The fire was not noticed for more than a half-hour and “eventually ignited the exterior of the home,” according to the Racine Fire Department.

Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at both fire scenes and the Racine Fire Bells assisted at the Thursday night call.

