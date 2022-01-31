Another option for in-home senior care opens in Racine

RACINE — A new in-home senior care option is now available in Racine.

Senior Helpers, which provides specialized care for those with diseases and personal and companion care for those who need help with daily activities, is now open at 6211 Durand Ave., Suite 101. The franchise office will service Racine and Kenosha counties and their surrounding areas.

The franchise owners are couple Jennifer and Ivan Payes, and Jennifer’s brother, Gil Atanasoff. Jennifer and Atanasoff were born and raised in Kenosha. The Payeses reside in Mount Pleasant.

“After reflecting when an opportunity arose to expand this service in our hometown area, my husband, brother and I jumped at the opportunity … It is incredibly important to us that we are able to serve the community that truly is home to us,” said Jennifer in a press release. “We were drawn to Senior Helpers by the quality service it offers, and the potential to be a part of a company that is known as the first in the industry to provide specialized caregiver training in Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease care.”

Atanasoff has seven years of experience in the senior care industry. He was formerly the executive director of Senior Helpers in Madison. He owns three additional Senior Helpers franchises in Colorado and Wyoming.

“I’ve seen the positive impact he’s created in these communities and the burden he’s alleviated on countless families,” Jennifer stated.

“This powerful trio brings a passion for their community and an understanding of the importance of in-home senior care to their new roles,” said Peter Ross, chief executive officer of Senior Helpers in the release. “Gil’s knowledge of the senior care industry paired with Ivan’s background in people and sales mixed with Jennifer’s project management and finance background will serve them well and be rewarding for seniors and families living in Racine and the surrounding area.”

What they offer

According to the release, Senior Helpers operates “with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves.” Its staff in Racine is trained to offer care based on the company’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia care program.

The program was developed in conjunction with Teepa Snow, a specialist and author who owns Positive Approach to Care, an organization dedicated to advocating for those living with dementia or brain changes.

Senior Helpers also offers the Parkinson’s Care Program, a specialized training program for its staff, created alongside the Parkinson’s Foundation’s Centers of Excellence network.

For more information on Senior Helpers of Racine, visit seniorhelpers.com/wi/racine, call 262-554-7783 or email ivan@seniorhelpers.com. Senior Helpers of Racine is also hiring caregivers. For more information on available jobs call 262-232-6977 or email ivan@seniorhelpers.com.

