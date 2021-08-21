Another new business sprouting (literally!) in Uptown Racine

Happy planting

Owners Kristina Campbell and Joanna Luebke — who also work together at The Branch at 1501, a venue and home for several other uptown business ventures — said they decided to open a plant shop after growing an interest in plants during the pandemic.

Luebke said having to adjust what they could do at the Branch in accordance to COVID-19 was "so stressful."

So, "at home, Kristina and I both started planting," Luebke said. "It was a natural kind of anti-anxiety drug for the stress of pivoting during COVID. We fell in love with the process of it, and we wanted to share that happiness that we felt with everybody."

The pair began to plan the store in January. Along with offering various houseplants, like hanging baskets or tiny succulents, Rooted will also be a sit-down spot for Uptown visitors to relax. Planters and other plant-related accessories will also be for sale.

The plants offered inside Rooted are either seeded by the crew, grown from baby plants or bought from others, since many plants for sale are not native to the Midwest.