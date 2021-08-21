Another new business sprouting (literally!) in Uptown Racine

RACINE — They're everywhere! The plants, that is.
Walking into Rooted, the new plant shop at 1436 Washington Ave. in Uptown, you're surrounded by greenery. In the middle of the bricks and rails of industrial Racine, the change of scenery is a literal breath of fresh air.
Rooted will host a soft opening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Aug. 21). Regular hours for the store during its soft opening phase will be posted on its Facebook page: ROOTED.uptown (bit.ly/3glyg77), along with other updates.
Alongside businesses new and old — like Misha's Treasures, a new secondhand decor store, and La Taquiza Guadalajara, a pop-up Mexican restaurant — Rooted is one of the most recent efforts made by locals to revitalize Uptown Racine.
Happy planting
Owners Kristina Campbell and Joanna Luebke — who also work together at The Branch at 1501, a venue and home for several other uptown business ventures — said they decided to open a plant shop after growing an interest in plants during the pandemic.
Luebke said having to adjust what they could do at the Branch in accordance to COVID-19 was "so stressful."
So, "at home, Kristina and I both started planting," Luebke said. "It was a natural kind of anti-anxiety drug for the stress of pivoting during COVID. We fell in love with the process of it, and we wanted to share that happiness that we felt with everybody."
The pair began to plan the store in January. Along with offering various houseplants, like hanging baskets or tiny succulents, Rooted will also be a sit-down spot for Uptown visitors to relax. Planters and other plant-related accessories will also be for sale.
The plants offered inside Rooted are either seeded by the crew, grown from baby plants or bought from others, since many plants for sale are not native to the Midwest.
"We do a little bit of everything," Campbell said.
Uptown in bloom
Rooted is another example of locals wanting Uptown Racine to bloom. With the regular addition of new murals — like the newest flamingo-filled one on the corner of Ann Street and 16th Street — clean-ups, and of course, new businesses calling it home, uptown is slowly making progress.
Rooted also joins Collective Roots, a casual network made up of a few of those very businesses in Uptown, that work together to put on community events — like cookouts.
"(Uptown) kind of grew into the 'arts district,' and that is what I envision it being eventually," Campbell said. "The murals that come into place … all the different foods that we have here … that does create more culture."
Campbell envisioned someone being able to grab some coffee or food from nearby restaurants and sitting down at Rooted to enjoy it. "Sometimes just sitting in a big pile of plants makes your life happier."