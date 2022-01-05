Another COVID closure: Johnson Financial Group temporarily closes lobby on Main Street

17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.

RACINE — The lobby of Johnson Financial Group, 555 Main St., will be closed to the public and has temporarily shifted to in-person appointments only.

According to an announcement the company made Wednesday morning: "To protect the health of our clients and associates, our lobby access has temporarily moved to in-person appointments only. If you need assistance with your accounts or have questions, please contact your office or advisor to schedule a convenient appointment."

JFG's decision coincides with the Racine Police Department's announcement, also made Wednesday morning, that it would close its department to the public and convert to drive-thru services citing COVID-19 concerns.

JFG provided the following tips to help clients manage their money throughout this closure:

Contacting local offices to schedule an appointment

Using the drive-thru or night deposit

Getting cash at thousands of fee-free ATMs

Using digital banking solutions — MyJFG or AccessJFG

Opening an account or applying for a home loan online, or by contacting your advisor

Contacting Johnson Financial Group Customer Support Center at 888-769-3796.