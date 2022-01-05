 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Another COVID closure: Johnson Financial Group temporarily closes lobby on Main Street

  • 0

RACINE — The lobby of Johnson Financial Group, 555 Main St., will be closed to the public and has temporarily shifted to in-person appointments only.

According to an announcement the company made Wednesday morning: "To protect the health of our clients and associates, our lobby access has temporarily moved to in-person appointments only. If you need assistance with your accounts or have questions, please contact your office or advisor to schedule a convenient appointment."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning a post holiday spike in COVID-19 infections.

JFG's decision coincides with the Racine Police Department's announcement, also made Wednesday morning, that it would close its department to the public and convert to drive-thru services citing COVID-19 concerns. 

JFG provided the following tips to help clients manage their money throughout this closure: 

People are also reading…

  • Contacting local offices to schedule an appointment
  • Using the drive-thru or night deposit
  • Getting cash at thousands of fee-free ATMs
  • Using digital banking solutions — MyJFG or AccessJFG
  • Opening an account or applying for a home loan online, or by contacting your advisor
  • Contacting Johnson Financial Group Customer Support Center at 888-769-3796.
0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this Indonesian volcano explode in an amazing display

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News