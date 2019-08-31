RACINE COUNTY — Two major Racine County businesses began the Labor Day weekend with public the announcements that they were closing — one on the east end of the county and the other on the west.
The Kmart in Caledonia, 5141 Douglas Ave., is scheduled to close in mid-December, the company announced Friday.
And in Burlington, Richter’s Marketplace, a large grocery store at 156 S. Pine St., announced it was closing as well.
In a Facebook post, the Richter family wrote, "It is with much sadness and regret that we are announcing the closing of the Burlington Richter’s Marketplace. The Richter family has been so blessed by and is very grateful for the incredible employees and customers with whom we have worked over the years. Unfortunately, given where we are in our lives and the changing nature of our industry, we were left with no other option but to close our doors. Burlington is a wonderful community and we are confident that it will continue to flourish well into the future."
The post does not indicate what will happen to the storefront or when the store will be closing.
The location has been a site of a grocer for decades.
The Winkler family opened its store at the site in 1965. Then the Richter family took over ownership of the Sentry grocery store from the Winkler family in January 2001 and built a new facility, directly behind where the old store was located.
Kmart closing
The Kmart in Caledonia has survived a few close calls in the past. But Larry Costello, public relations director at Transformco, the company that owns Kmart and Sears, confirmed on Friday that the store is scheduled to close in mid-December and plans to hold a liquidation sale in mid-September. Costello declined to comment on why the Caledonia store was chosen.
Sears Holdings put out a list on Aug. 6 of stores closing which did not include the Caledonia store but a sign outside the doors indicated that location would not accept new layaway contracts.
The Aug. 6 press release stated the chain, "faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over (Transformco's) purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment."
The release also stated that, "all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holding Corporation prior to that company's Chapter 11 filing in October 2018."
The Caledonia location has been the sole Kmart in Racine County since the location at 2211 S. Green Bay Road in the High Ridge Centre closed in early 2017. The Burlington Kmart closed in 2011.
There was speculation that the Caledonia store was nearing its end when the location was put up for sale as a "redevelopment opportunity" later that year. But in the fall of 2018, Kmart released a list of stores it planned to close and the Caledonia store was not on that list.
Without the Caledonia location, the closest Kmart will be the one in Kenosha, 4100 52nd St. which is not scheduled to close for the foreseeable future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.