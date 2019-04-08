RAYMOND — A representative from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office will lead a presentation later this month on the dangers of marijuana.
Sponsored by the Raymond Neighborhood Watch Board of Directors, the free presentation will be given during Raymond’s annual Neighborhood Watch meeting, scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Raymond Town Hall, 2255 S. 76th St.
The event’s guest speaker will be Kevin Burke from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, who has been in law enforcement for 20 years.
Burke is a standardized field sobriety test instructor, drug recognition expert instructor and was named the Wisconsin Drug Recognition Expert of the year in 2014 and 2015. He also attended the Borkenstein alcohol and drug courses.
Burke’s presentation will focus on marijuana and its danger. The topic of his presentation will be “Novel Psychoactive Substance: Types, Mechanisms of Actions and Effects.”
The meeting comes weeks after the City of Racine approved a $75 forfeiture amount of marijuana possession citations last week.
A directive ordering Racine Police Chief Art Howell to issue citations — rather than criminal charge recommendations — for all first-possession offenses of 25 grams or fewer is now in effect.
Donation collection
During the meeting, the Racine Neighborhood Watch will collect paper products for the Union Grove Area Food Pantry. Attendees are asked to bring a paper product, such as tissues, paper towel or toilet paper to the annual meeting.
