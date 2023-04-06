When you’re visiting the Peeps exhibit at the Racine Art Museum, there’s more to it than just brightly colored marshmallow candies fashioned into works of art.
There’s also a scavenger hunt.
“People have been really enjoying the exhibition so far,” said Tyler Potter, the museum’s marketing director. “Also, to our surprise, both adults and children have been getting really into the scavenger hunt that our exhibitions team came up with for this year’s show.”
Though the museum staffers have “always offered some sort of activity during the Peeps Art Exhibition,” he added, “I think this is the first — and definitely not the last — time we have done a scavenger hunt.” More accurately, it’s the Peeps Hopping Trail through the Racine Art Museum.
Here’s how it works: The museum’s exhibitions team added a Peeps bunny icon, marked with a letter, on the labels of 10 art pieces throughout the museum. The scavenger hunt offers (mostly) rabbit-related hints to help locate the pieces — “This could be a delightful place for rabbits to sit after hopping all day!” in reference to a recycled steel chair in the museum’s first gallery — or you can just hunt for the labels. “I’ve seen many people just power walk through the galleries while scouting out all the labels,” Potter said.
Once you’ve collected all 10 “bunny” letters, you use those letters to solve a word scramble at the bottom of the scavenger hunt page.
And here’s the incentive for completing that Peeps hunt: Anyone who brings their completed scavenger hunt form to the front desk receives a Peeps-inspired sticker.
Award winners
While Peeps show visitors can win a sticker for completing the scavenger hunt, artists in the exhibit receive honors each year. This year’s award-winning Peeps entries are:
Adult Division
First Peep:
- Jean Wells, Brown Deer — Steep and Peep
Second Peep:
- Debby Peck, Hartland — Octopeep
Third Peep:
- Susan Buhler, Racine — The Dawn of Peep
Honorable Peep Mentions:
- Betsy Kinkema, Milwaukee — Peeponardo Da Vinci
- Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Spring Prairie — Peep Lily
- Korinthia Klein, Milwaukee — The Picture of Dorian Peep
- Alison Wojahn, Kenosha — Peep Kong
Young Peeple’s Division (ages 12 and younger)
First Peep:
- Jack Thompson, Racine — The Great Barrier Peep
Second Peep:
- Isabella Aviles, Mount Pleasant — Snappy the Shark
Third Peep:
- Marie Roosa, Racine — American Peeps
Group Division
First Peep:
- Andrew Konitzer and Kathryn O’Keefe, Milwaukee — The Library of Banned Books
Second Peep:
- Stephanie Lazzeroni and Henry Schoonover, Racine — Captain Peepmo and Ned Fight the Giant Squid
Third Peep:
- Bobbie and Courtnie Poppie, Kenosha — Spider Peep Stops the Train
RAM Postcard Award
Holly Ottum, Racine
- — If Peeps Could Fly, which will be printed on a RAM postcard
City of Racine Mayor’s Choice Award
Yvonne Mayer, Racine
- — Vincent Van Peep and the Morning Stars
In addition to the awards selected by RAM, visitors are invited to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPle’s Choice Award. Guests are allowed one vote per visit, prompting thoughtful consideration. The award will be announced after the exhibition closes.
Free on Friday
Racine Art Museum is free on the first Friday of each month — which usually means a huge crowd at the Peeps exhibit.
“We’re definitely expecting a large turnout on Friday,” Potter said, “since First Fridays have historically been super busy. We’re warning people to expect upwards of a 45- to 60-minute wait.”
If you do go to the exhibit on Friday, April 7, and encounter a long line, museum officials “encourage guests to view the other galleries and the Museum Store during these wait periods.”
Take a virtual tour
Can’t make it to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps exhibit in person? No problem!
“Those who live far away or are unable to visit RAM can experience the exhibition from the comfort of home during a live virtual tour,” museum officials said.
The “intimate glimpse of the show” will be broadcast on the Racine Art Museum’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11.
Note: You do not need a Facebook account to watch the video.
After the live video, the broadcast will be available to watch on demand on Facebook and the museum’s YouTube channel at any time.