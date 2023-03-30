It’s been another busy year for Peeps.

The world’s most popular marshmallow candy has again set up residence at the Racine Art Museum.

And those adorable bunnies and chicks enjoy staying active.

This year’s Peeps art entries include camping Peeps, swimming Peeps, bowling Peeps, singing Peeps and even Peeps trapped in a glass jar. Overseas, the Peeps are ready for King Charles III’s coronation (complete with the Peeparazzi) and might have time to stop off at “Peephenge” outside of London.

The annual exhibit, with entries from adults and children, “encourages people to get creative, even if they’re not artists,” said Tyler Potter, the museum’s marketing director.

The show is “a great way to chase away cabin fever,” said Bruce W. Pepich, the museum’s executive director.

In fact, Lisa Englander said she started the Peeps exhibit as a reaction “to our cold, gray Wisconsin weather. I thought this show would brighten up early spring. Plus, everyone loves Peeps. They’re silly and cute — and you can eat them.” (She watched the show grow over more than a decade. Last year’s show was her final one before she retired to work on her own art full time.)

This year’s exhibit features a wide variety of subjects, from the Supreme Court (with protesters outside) to the recent Chinese spy balloons.

Several Peeps pieces are 3D dioramas — with everything from Peeps under the sea at the “Great Barrier Peep” to Peeps at a drive-in movie theater — while others hang on the wall.

Those wall hangings include paintings, quilted Peeps pieces and even a Peeps clock.

Musical Peeps

What else do Peeps enjoy? Well, they like to spin records in Ann Burke’s “The Peeps Sweetest Hits.”

Other music-centric pieces include a scene from “Beauty and the Peep,” Julie Andrews singing in the Alps in “Do-Re-Mi-Fa-So-La-Ti-Peep,” a portrait of Elton John Peep, the New Peeps on the Block in concert and a performance by Peeplor Swift.

While there aren’t any pieces referencing the war in Ukraine (a big theme in 2022), an “unofficial theme” this year is googly eyes, used in several pieces.

“That’s probably a reference to the movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’” Pepich said of the Best Picture winner which does, indeed, make use of googly eyes.

Group entries include art projects from the sixth-graders at St. Matthias school in Milwaukee. The boys created a Peeps theater (showing the movie “Titanic” as populated by Peeps actors) while the girls went gory with a Peeps zombie apocalypse that takes place at a waterpark. The Losers Car Club of Wisconsin entered a Peeps drive-in movie theater, filled with Peeps in their automobiles.

We love art

You can’t have an art show without references to art and artists, right?

Look among the Peeps entries for a takeoff on the “American Gothic” painting, a tribute to Banksy, a diorama involving “Vincent Van Peep” and a “Peeponardo da Vinci” portrait.

Cathee Boeder’s “The Peep Masters” features four glazed whiteware Peeps, done in the styles of Jackson Pollack, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and Vincent van Gogh.

And for the fashionable among us? Looks for the Peeps painted denim jacket and the Peeps sneaker.

Getting interactive

Though museum visitors are asked not to touch the Peeps entries, Monica Leonard’s “Peep in the Kaleidoscope” (located near the exhibit entrance) is designed to be picked up (by adults). It is a working kaleidoscope with a Peeps theme and, for added fun, the materials used include Shrinky Dinks.

With all these various subject matters, however, one thing stands out to the museum’s Potter.

“I really love the pieces with a pun,” he said, while standing in front of Quinn Weisser’s “Jarmageddon.”

The artwork is exactly how its name says: A bunch of Peeps are trapped inside a glass jar. Yikes.

“It just really makes me laugh,” Potter said.