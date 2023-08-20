MOUNT PLEASANT — Every morning, Anna Marie Clausen walks a lap around Campus Drive, but now that walk will mean something different to her.

After a nearly 10 years, Clausen has stepped down as a trustee on the Mount Pleasant Village Board. Despite being up for reelection in the next year, she chose to leave to spend more time enjoying retirement and with a new grandson.

“I love this, I love Mount Pleasant. I’ve watched it grow, “ Clausen said. “There’s a part of me that’s always going to be here.”

Clausen, 75, was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, returning to the village in 2000 to care for her mother after nearly two decades away.

She first took an interest in village politics in 2014.

“If I remember correctly, there were like four administrators within a year turning over, and a couple people quit,” Clausen said. “It was all over the newspaper, it was bad.”

Clausen began attending village board meetings, trying to get a sense of what was happening in her hometown, and eventually took action.

“I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I could help, I could do something here,’” she said. “And so I got involved.”

Starting on the Zoning Board of Appeals with the village, Clausen kept volunteering and getting involved, eventually deciding to run for office.

In 2015, during her first term on the board, she implemented “Mount Pleasant Day” to celebrate the village. The event was held annually until 2019, when it was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Clausen lost her first reelection campaign in 2016 but stayed active in the village as chair of the Civic Affairs Committee. In 2018, she again was elected to the board.

Clausen said being a trustee is more work than most people think.

“People don’t understand what’s all involved,” Clausen said. “Reading the paperwork, going to sites to visit and look at what you’re going to be voting on, that type of thing. It’s important to do that.”

While it was hard at times, Clausen enjoyed it and said she wishes more people would become involved.

Clausen plans to stay in Mount Pleasant, enjoying weekly coffee with her sisters and sister-in-law and walks along Campus Drive.

And although her time on the board is over, Clausen plans to remain active on the Tourism Commission and can’t wait to see where Mount Pleasant goes from here.

“We have a fantastic village down here, a small southeastern corner of Wisconsin,” she said. “There’s a lot to do.”

