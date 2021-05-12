Animal Crackers concert series set to return to Racine Zoo this summer

RACINE — After taking 2020 off, the Animal Crackers concert series is back this year.
The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer and is excited to announce the artist lineup for three 2021 concert series, a press release issued Tuesday stated. This includes the 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts along with the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts.
Concerts at the zoo are a Racine tradition that residents enjoy year after year.
The zoo invites attendees to save the performance dates, invite friends, grab folding chairs, enjoy the views of Lake Michigan and listen to artists from across the U.S. and atop the charts.
“We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year,” Executive Director of the Racine Zoo Beth Heidorn said in the statement. “These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine. We have some amazing artists that will be making music and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly, music.”
Masks for everyone 5 years old and older will be required while socializing, but this rule will be updated as needed. Masks may be taken off while eating or drinking, but must be replaced after. Sanitation stations will be located on premises.
The 2021 season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, pop, reggae, children’s music, contemporary and smooth jazz.
“There’s something for everyone!” the release stated.
All tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Junior.
Concerts will be held rain or shine. Online ticket sales will conclude at noon the day of the concert; tickets will not be available at the door. All purchases are non-refundable.
For complete details about the artists, shows and to buy 2021 tickets, visit racinezoo.org. For questions, please email info@racinezoo.org. Due to capacity restrictions, there is limited stock, so attendees are encouraged to buy tickets early.
Animal Crackers (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):
- Wednesday, July 21 – Cindy Bradley
- Wednesday, August 4 – Chicago Tribute Anthology
- Wednesday, August 18 – Adam Hawley
- Wednesday, September 1 – The Flat Cats
Animal Crackers Junior (Doors open at 6 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):
- Friday, July 23 – Ralph’s World
- Friday, August 20 – Imagination Movers
Music at the Zoo (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):
- Friday, September 3 – Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band
- Saturd
- ay, September 4 – Dancing Queen (ABBA tribute)
- Sunday, September 5 – Petty Union