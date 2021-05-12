Animal Crackers concert series set to return to Racine Zoo this summer

RACINE — After taking 2020 off, the Animal Crackers concert series is back this year.

The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer and is excited to announce the artist lineup for three 2021 concert series, a press release issued Tuesday stated. This includes the 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts along with the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts.

Concerts at the zoo are a Racine tradition that residents enjoy year after year.

The zoo invites attendees to save the performance dates, invite friends, grab folding chairs, enjoy the views of Lake Michigan and listen to artists from across the U.S. and atop the charts.

“We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year,” Executive Director of the Racine Zoo Beth Heidorn said in the statement. “These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine. We have some amazing artists that will be making music and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly, music.”