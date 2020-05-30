Anger abounds in Milwaukee: Protests continue on Saturday after rioting on Friday

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday protesters had completely shut down the 27th Street Bridge over Interstate 94. Traffic was at a standstill south of the bridge and drivers were heading down the wrong lane toward the crowd.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he supported the messages and stories being shared during the day. He wants the city to continue discussing inequality and anger resulting from it, but condemned the violence that occurred on Friday night.

A 9 p.m. curfew has been declared for Saturday in the City of Milwaukee, it was announced at the news conference.

"Show some calm. Show some restraint," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said. He said he wanted the people of Milwaukee to work with the police and city leaders to "take back our neighborhood."

"What happens across the City of Milwaukee affects all of us and it does not represent all of us," Lucas said. "Protect and preserve our neighborhood."

Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Milwaukee's response to "agitators that have disrupted peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer."