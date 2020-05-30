Anger abounds in Milwaukee: Protests continue on Saturday after rioting on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Following the death of George Floyd, Milwaukee joined a nationwide chorus this weekend, with a day of protests on Friday that broke into rioting that night and continued protests on Saturday.
Protesters in Milwaukee on Friday marched in protest of racial inequality and the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck in excess of eight minutes. After about 10 hours of peaceful marching and chanting, fractures of the protest turned destructive. Along North Martin Luther King Drive on the north side of the Milwaukee, windows were smashed at a local food market, a Boost Mobile store and White’s Walgreen’s.
Marchers gathered again early Saturday afternoon at Veterans Park along Lake Michigan. By 1:30 p.m., more than 500 people — mostly young adults of diverse races and ethnicities, but some elderly people and young children with parents joined — began marching toward City Hall.
They chanted the refrains of the Black Lives Matter movement and other similar progressive protests occurring nationwide this week, yelling in unison things like “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace!”
One counterprotester walked by as the march began. He yelled "All lives matter” at the massive crowd and called for the demonstrators to repent to God. The response from the protesters largely involved cursing at the man and obscene gestures.
Just before 4 p.m. Saturday protesters had completely shut down the 27th Street Bridge over Interstate 94. Traffic was at a standstill south of the bridge and drivers were heading down the wrong lane toward the crowd.
During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he supported the messages and stories being shared during the day. He wants the city to continue discussing inequality and anger resulting from it, but condemned the violence that occurred on Friday night.
A 9 p.m. curfew has been declared for Saturday in the City of Milwaukee, it was announced at the news conference.
"Show some calm. Show some restraint," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said. He said he wanted the people of Milwaukee to work with the police and city leaders to "take back our neighborhood."
"What happens across the City of Milwaukee affects all of us and it does not represent all of us," Lucas said. "Protect and preserve our neighborhood."
Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support Milwaukee's response to "agitators that have disrupted peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer."
The authorization came at the request of Milwaukee law enforcement officials as well as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive David Crowley.
Evers made clear that the National Guard should be used to protect critical infrastructure and not to stop peaceful protest or to interfere with journalists reporting on the protests.
“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation," Evers, Crowley and Barrett said in a joint statement on Saturday. "This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”
Riot aftermath
Quita White wasn’t able to pick up her medication at her local Walgreen's Saturday morning. When she walked up, she saw the sliding doors covered in plywood after they had been smashed the night before.
The owner of Trend Benderz, a clothing store at 35th Street and West Capitol Drive, reported that the damage to his store and the amount of property taken equals around $700,000.
White, who is a black Chicago native, said she too is angry about Floyd’s death. “It wasn’t right,” she said of how Floyd was treated after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill.
But she also think the protests went too far.
“They’re devastating themselves. They’re messing up their own stores,” White said, before driving away to a different Walgreen’s in her Pontiac Grand Am. “I’m embarrassed. They’re acting like the cavemen and monsters they say we are.”
John Fleissner, a white art teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools, came by MLK Drive to survey the damage on Saturday afternoon. He said he had marched in the protest Friday during the day, noting that his teachers’ union has long supported the Black Lives Matter movement, but that he left before any of the destruction started.
Fleissner blamed the Milwaukee Police Department’s past actions and ongoing reputation for how demonstrators acted.
He thinks it’s no surprise that the damage occurred less than a block away from District 5, a police precinct that has been involved in a number of Milwaukee’s most inflammatory incidences of alleged excessive force — the 2016 riots in Sherman Park following the officer-involved death of Sylville Smith occurred about two miles away from the precinct.
In 2013, two officers from the precinct resigned in a plea deal after they were found to have performed strip searches during traffic stops.
“If people in Milwaukee have a problem with the Milwaukee Police Department,” Fleissner said, “they have a problem with District 5.”
Milwaukee officer receives minor gunshot wound
A Milwaukee police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when protests turned violent overnight, authorities said.
The 38-year-old male officer was shot at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the District 5 police station where protesters had gathered.
Chief Morales said the officer who was shot is a model community police officer.
Police said at least three nearby businesses were vandalized. No information was available on the number of arrests or other injuries.
Residents stepped in during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreen’s in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.