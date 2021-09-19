 Skip to main content
Andis rebrands to focus on creators behind their tools just around 100th anniversary
ANDIS COMPANY

Andis rebrands to focus on creators behind their tools just around 100th anniversary

Andis rebrand

Andis Company, a company providing premier haircutting, styling and grooming tools since its founding in Sturtevant in 1922, is rebranding for its 100th anniversary.

STURTEVANT — Andis Company is launching a new branding era that puts the spotlight on those who have brought the company success: the creators.

Andis is a brand offering

barbering, styling and animal

grooming tools founded in 1922. Whether they’re barbers, hairstylists or animal groomers, Andis’ rebrand focuses on “the empowered creator,” according to a news release.

“Creators can be internationally-renowned artists perfecting their next viral hair design, ranchers getting ready to show cattle, pet parents touching up their furry friends between grooming appointments, or people cutting hair at home,” the release said.

The company will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2022 and the rebrand is like turning a new page for current, fourth-generation co-CEOs Matt and Laura Andis.

Laura said she was born with the brand and has seen it for many years, and “as our next generation comes along, we want to look at how times have changed and how we can connect with our users.”

Matt said the company’s previous branding didn’t have as strong of a message. He hopes the new branding will answer these questions: “What does the company stand for? What do people think? How do they use our tools?”

To introduce the rebrand, Andis released a video, photography, a new logo and a new website. The company will continue its celebration into 2022 with partnerships, events and social media contests. For more information, visit andis.com.

