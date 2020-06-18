Andis Foundation offering grants to local salons, barbershops, pet groomers affected by COVID-19
0 comments
alert
COVID-19 impact

Andis Foundation offering grants to local salons, barbershops, pet groomers affected by COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andis gives back

Armando Gollaz, who works at Studio4C’s Barbershop in Racine, gives a haircut during an free cut event sponsored by the Andis Foundation on July 29, 2019, at the Racine Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., in Downtown Racine. The foundation is now offering ten $5,000 grants to area salons, barbershops affected by COVID-19. 

 Andrew Rosenthal

STURTEVANT — Andis Foundation is partnering with Racine County Economic Development Corporation to aid businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 with 10 grants of $5,000, for a total of $50,000.

The program aims to support beauty salons, barbershops and pet grooming salons, along with other Racine businesses, to recover lost revenue due to the COVID-19 “Safer-At-Home” order in the State of Wisconsin.

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation will be reviewing applications and awarding grants. Those who receive the funds may use them for costs and expenses, including working capital, monthly debt payments and other business overhead.

“For nearly 100 years, Andis has thrived in southeastern Wisconsin, which is why we are excited to be able to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Laura Andis Bishop, president of the Andis Foundation.

“The success of our company would not be possible without the people who live and work in Racine County,” added Bishop.

To be eligible to receive a grant, the business must be a for-profit entity that has been operating from Racine County for at least one year. Priority will be given to companies that have not yet secured grants or relief funds from other organizations.

Parties interested in applying should visit the Racine County Economic Development Corporation web site at rcedc.org/racine-county-andis-foundation-grant-relief-program/

“For nearly 100 years, Andis has thrived in southeastern Wisconsin, which is why we are excited to be able to give back to the community that has given us so much."

Laura Andis Bishop, president of the Andis Foundation.

Quote
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News