Andis Foundation offering grants to local salons, barbershops, pet groomers affected by COVID-19

STURTEVANT — Andis Foundation is partnering with Racine County Economic Development Corporation to aid businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 with 10 grants of $5,000, for a total of $50,000.

The program aims to support beauty salons, barbershops and pet grooming salons, along with other Racine businesses, to recover lost revenue due to the COVID-19 “Safer-At-Home” order in the State of Wisconsin.

The Racine County Economic Development Corporation will be reviewing applications and awarding grants. Those who receive the funds may use them for costs and expenses, including working capital, monthly debt payments and other business overhead.

“For nearly 100 years, Andis has thrived in southeastern Wisconsin, which is why we are excited to be able to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Laura Andis Bishop, president of the Andis Foundation.

“The success of our company would not be possible without the people who live and work in Racine County,” added Bishop.

To be eligible to receive a grant, the business must be a for-profit entity that has been operating from Racine County for at least one year. Priority will be given to companies that have not yet secured grants or relief funds from other organizations.