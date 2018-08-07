MOUNT PLEASANT — Just when some people thought it was over, a new court development in the Foxconn land acquisition saga has taken place.
The federal lawsuit against Mount Pleasant, Village President Dave DeGroot and the Community Development Authority brought on by some property owners in the Foxconn Technology Group area was initially dismissed by a judge in May.
The case involved seven properties, consisting of more than a dozen owners. Now the case is advancing with only three properties, as four decided to settle with the village. The Village Board voted to confirm those acquisitions Monday night.
According to attorney Alan Marcuvitz, who is working with the village on land acquisitions, an appeal was filed in a timely matter in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, and the village was forced into “mandatory mediation.”
“We’ve never been involved in a case where there was mediation, when there’s a motion to dismiss on a preliminary basis, because really, what do you mediate?” Marcuvitz said.
Negotiation through mediation
A little more than a week ago, Marcuvitz and village Foxconn Project Manager Claude Lois met in Marcuvitz’s Milwaukee office to participate in mediation with a mediator from the Court of Appeals.
Shortly before the mediation, the village received the appraisals of the seven properties.
According to Lois, it was the first piece of data the village had received from those properties.
During the mediation process, Marcuvitz said they only dealt directly with the mediator and could not comment on the discussions.
Eventually, during the mediation, village officials were asked to make their best offer for the seven properties.
“We made seven offers, because there are seven plaintiffs,” Marcuvitz said. “The mediator came back to us and informed us that four of them accepted the offer.”
During the property acquisition process, both the village and each property owner had the right to hire their own appraiser. With the four most recent acquisitions, the village agreed to pay 140 percent of the higher appraised value:
- Roger Sturycz sold his property on Highway KR for $358,100
- Joseph and Kimberly Janicek sold their property on County Highway H for $937,000
- Michael and Mary Schmidt sold their property on Highway KR for $701,600
- Constance and Richard Richards sold their property on Highway KR for $803,800
“In order to complete the settlement, they will be dismissing themselves out of the federal court litigation,” Marcuvitz said.
The case is advancing with the plaintiffs that did not settle, he added. “The three who have not settled, I do not know their point of dissatisfaction,” Marcuvitz said. “My guess is that they want to continue in their efforts to get much more (money). We’ll see how that goes.”
For those who settled, that final dollar amount does not include costs for relocation, which the village plans to cover, and it allows the land owners to remain on their land for 90 days.
Village officials are happy about the results of the mediation and hope to come to an agreement with the remaining property owners.
“We’re not bragging about it — we’re happy that it’s come to a conclusion,” Marcuvitz said. “This is part of our continuing effort to try to come to agreement with everyone.”
Circuit Court case affected
There is also a lawsuit filed in Racine County Circuit Court by those who were part of the original federal case, and this settlement would also drop them from that court case. However, that lawsuit has not been served on the village.
There was some confusion when the Circuit Court case was filed, with some village officials assuming they had been served. But Marcuvitz said the village has not been served.
“We expect to be served, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be served, but we haven’t yet been served,” Marcuvitz said.
Also at the Village Board meeting on Monday, there was no update regarding any intergovernmental agreement with the village and City of Racine and Racine Water Utility, on water and sewer service to the Foxconn area. Village officials hope to have more details later this week or early next week.
It wasn’t all that long ago that village business wasn’t covered by local media with much consistency. It was a huge source of frustration, because if you didn’t actually attend a meeting, you didn’t know what was going on. Thankfully, that has changed.
We don’t expect perfection, but it shouldn’t be too much to ask for balance in some of the stories that come from Journal Times lately.
ALL the quotes in this article come from village officials. No property owners were asked to corroborate the village’s statements for accuracy.
The village claims that during mediation they received, “the first piece of data the village had received from those properties.” This is a false statement.
The village conducted “drive-by” appraisals of all properties in the Foxconn area. They also conducted follow-up appraisals. Most, if not all, property owners submitted their own appraisals to the village.
(Once again, this is the hallmark of an eminent domain negotiation - not a real estate sale.)
The village had lots of pieces of data - and allowing them to tell a story that says property owners and lawyers haven’t been communicating with them - without offering any rebuttal is unfair.
There are always two sides to a story. Residents have been appearing for months at meetings to say they have tried to meet with the village. Their lawyers have tried to meet with the village. Making these people look like stubborn holdouts may make for a better story - but it doesn’t make it true.
Very disappointed, Rico. How hard is it to get a statement from the property owners or their attorney? Or perhaps you could have even called Claude Lois on his lies. The Village had appraisals done on those properties back in February but they were not done in good faith since they instructed the appraiser to just drive by without going inside. Then they tried saying that their attorney said they couldn’t go inside the homes - another lie. The Village finally paid these people based on their own legitimate appraisals. If the village would have instructed their appraiser to do accurate appraisals in the first place, it and the homeowners could have avoided hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees.
