And then there were 13; Rouse resigns from council

RACINE — Alderman CJ Rouse has announced his resignation from the City Council.

He said during closing remarks that Tuesday’s meeting would be his last. Rouse is moving to Madison to be closer to the medical care he needs for an undisclosed illness; he donated 65% of his liver and gallbladder last year.

“This is where I wanted to be since I was young,” he said. “This is how I wanted to serve.”

Rouse said he would especially miss the constituents he got to know along the way and his fellow council members.

He will still be available to talk if anyone wanted to reach out on his cellphone, he said.

Rouse’s resignation comes shortly after Alderman Melissa Lemke announced she was leaving in July — bringing the council to 13 members gong into budget season.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian — Rouse’s mom — called the announcement “quite crushing for the community and also myself."

She praised Rouse for his preparation before every meeting.

“He put us to shame in our homework that we did,” she said.

When he said he talked to over 100 people, which did not seem possible, “I’m telling you he did it,” she said.

He would talk to department heads, employees and even representatives from other municipalities to see how they were solving problems.

“At nighttime when all of you were sleeping, he would drive around in his car and look for streetlights that were out and report them to make sure the streets were safe,” Kaprelian added.

“As his mother, I couldn’t be any more proud,” she added.

Rouse's resignation is the second from the council in as many months.

In July, Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 as an alderman for four terms, resigned after nearly eight years on the council.

Lemke told The Journal Times that her decision to resign was due to two main reasons: becoming the primary caregiver to elderly family members, and her decision to enroll in graduate school with the goal of becoming a mental health counselor.

It is now up to the City Council to decide what to do next. Aldermen could choose to take applications and appoint replacements, have special elections, or leave the seats vacant until the next regularly scheduled election.