MOUNT PLEASANT — Two years ago, there were 13 homes in the Prairie View subdivision off of Highway H just north of Highway KR. Now there is just one.
The subdivision is located in Area I of the Foxconn Technology Group development; the only house left is owned by Kim Mahoney and her husband who have been vocal critics of the land-acquisition process.
“It’s very quiet out here, it’s very peaceful,” Mahoney said. “We still have beautiful sunsets that we can see around the big piles of dirt.”
Foxconn has constructed its multipurpose building several hundred yards from the Mahoneys’ house, and the company plans to proceed with other developments on the land conveyed to them by the village.
Mahoney said her family has made offers to the village in October 2017, January and August 2018, and February 2019 to sell their home, and the village has only countered with one offer.
“It was several hundred thousand dollars less than our appraisal,” Mahoney said. “They’ve reconveyed that offer to us on two other occasions but there’s never been a negotiation.”
The most recent offer the Mahoneys made to the village was during mediation, which they say was rejected.
Throughout the land-acquisition process, both the village and property owner get their own appraisals on the property, which the village reimburses the owner for. Then the village adds 40 percent to the appraised value to equal their offer. The village also reimburses the property owners who have agreed to move for their relocation costs.
Each negotiation between the property owner and the village is different.
The lots in the Prairie View subdivision that the village has paid for has ranged from just more than $1 million for one house on a 1.2-acre property, to $264,900 for a house on a 0.72-acre property.
The Mahoneys’ home sits on 1.12 acres of property.
In 2018, the village designated the entire Foxconn area as a “blighted area,” which could have set the village up to take more aggressive action to acquire property.
Staying put for now
But the village has allowed the Mahoneys to keep their home in the meantime and the public road to their home has remained open.
“I feel like the village is still not negotiating with us in good faith,” Mahoney said. “I have a feeling that Foxconn has no idea that Mount Pleasant said they’re going to leave us here.”
Foxconn issued a statement to The Journal Times on this matter stating: “Foxconn is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen in all communities in which we operate. We are aware of the Village of Mount Pleasant’s ongoing efforts to engage with property owners in the area. Foxconn supports the Village’s drive to reach agreements with property owners as we progress with our significant investment in the Village of Mount Pleasant and around the Badger State.”
Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney working with the village to acquire the properties, said Foxconn and their contractors are aware of the Mahoneys and plan to put up a chain-link fence to separate their property from the Mahoneys.
Marcuvitz also said he is prepared to make all the offers during this particular negotiation public.
“The village would welcome the opportunity to inform the citizens and taxpayers in Mount Pleasant of the offers made by Mr. and Mrs. Mahoney, and made by the village, but will not do so without the consent of Mr. and Mrs. Mahoney,” Marcuvitz said.
The village has never intentionally revealed any offers for property without coming to an agreement, he said.
The Mahoneys’ response was they do not consent to any reveal of the offers made during the negotiation process.
During the land-acquisition process, the Mahoneys have not been the only people critical of the village, but they were advocating for people to stand up to the village for their property, claiming the village could not use eminent domain in this situation to acquire property.
“I was right the whole time,” Mahoney said. “I know people were skeptical when I said they couldn’t take our property because of the road projects, and it was true.”
