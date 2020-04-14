Anastasio wins Mount Pleasant election; will replace Feest who didn't seek re-election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Denise Anastasio, the retired dean of biological and health sciences at College of Lake County in Illinois, easily won her election to become the newest trustee on the Mount Pleasant Village Board.

By a final count of 4,065 votes to 2,691, Anastasio defeated Willie Riley for Trustee Seat No. 4 in the April 7 municipal election. Results of the election were released Monday afternoon.

Riley is the retired regional director of the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

“I’m very excited. I’m happy," Anastasio said. “I’m looking forward to being able to learn about what it’s like to work in a governmental body. I did work for a public community college in Illinois, so I do understand some of the differences between that and a private company. But this is going to be different.”

One thing Anastasio said she will be keeping a close eye on is the Wisconsin Policy Forum's suggestions regarding the consolidation of parks, emergency and fire resources throughout the east side of Racine County. "Those will be very interested conversations," she said.