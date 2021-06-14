An urgent demand for donations: Less than a day’s supply of blood now on Wisconsin shelves

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issued an emergency appeal for blood donations as communities across the state face a potential crisis with blood supplies dropping to critically low levels. All blood types are needed, but type O-negative and O-positive blood are most in demand.
“As COVID-19 restrictions ease, allowing people to gather again and enjoy all that a Wisconsin summer has to offer, the attention has shifted away from blood donation, creating a crisis for the state’s blood supply,” Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti, said in a statement. “We are urgently seeking help from our loyal donors and the public and asking that anyone able, to please donate blood today. Your donation is vital to ensure that Wisconsin hospitals have the blood they need for their patients.”
In Wisconsin, the state’s blood supply has dropped to a critically low level, with less than a day’s supply of life-saving blood on shelves to supply Versiti’s more than 68 hospital partners throughout the state. Ideally, Versiti strives for a three-day supply of blood available to its partner hospitals.
Compared to a typical year, Versiti Blood Centers is down more than 40% in donations — or nearly 20,000 units of blood — while the need for blood has increased nearly 10% over historical averages.
Kristin Paltzer, manager of public relations at Versiti, told The Journal Times that summers are already typically challenging for blood centers because people are taking vacations or enjoying the summer in other ways and aren’t thinking of making appointments to donate blood.
“With COVID restrictions lifting and everybody returning to normal, that’s brought some additional challenges,” Paltzer said. “Blood drives over the last year have been canceled. Mobile blood drives with schools, churches weren’t there.”
She said the demand for blood has increased as well because, with people leaving their homes more often now, more accidents can occur.
“People are out and about and doing more, which leaves more opportunity for action and trauma to happen,” Paltzer said.
How to help
One donation of blood, which takes less than one hour to collect, can help save up to three lives.
O-negative and O-positive blood donors are most needed now. O-negative blood is the universal blood type, meaning donations can be transfused to all patients, including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.
Effective June 14-21, Versiti is expanding capacity and extending hours at its centers to help with donation collection.
Versiti locations in southeastern Wisconsin include:
- Mount Pleasant: 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive
- Kenosha: 8064 39th Ave.
- Greenfield: 7210 W. Edgerton Ave.
- Milwaukee: 638 North 18th St.
- Waukesha: 2111 Springdale Road
- Wauwatosa: 8733 Watertown Plank Road
Wisconsin residents can also make an appointment to donate at a local community blood drive in their area. Times, dates and locations of upcoming local drives can be found online at donate.wisconsin.versiti.org. Interested donors should click the “Schedule to Donate” tab to find the nearest facility.
The actual donation takes about 10-15 minutes. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.
Donors who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering while in Versiti facilities. Non-vaccinated donors are asked to continue to wear a face covering, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. All Versiti donation locations are practicing social distancing and closely adhering to cleaning and disinfecting protocols from the FDC and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Appointments are encouraged at any of Versiti’s Wisconsin donor centers or any local community blood drive. Walk-ins are always welcome. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/WI.