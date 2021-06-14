An urgent demand for donations: Less than a day’s supply of blood now on Wisconsin shelves

Compared to a typical year, Versiti Blood Centers is down more than 40% in donations — or nearly 20,000 units of blood — while the need for blood has increased nearly 10% over historical averages.

Kristin Paltzer, manager of public relations at Versiti, told The Journal Times that summers are already typically challenging for blood centers because people are taking vacations or enjoying the summer in other ways and aren’t thinking of making appointments to donate blood.

“With COVID restrictions lifting and everybody returning to normal, that’s brought some additional challenges,” Paltzer said. “Blood drives over the last year have been canceled. Mobile blood drives with schools, churches weren’t there.”

She said the demand for blood has increased as well because, with people leaving their homes more often now, more accidents can occur.

“People are out and about and doing more, which leaves more opportunity for action and trauma to happen,” Paltzer said.

How to help

One donation of blood, which takes less than one hour to collect, can help save up to three lives.