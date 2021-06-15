Linda Casper's peace sign collection in Burlington Many of the walls in Linda Casper's home in Burlington have some sort of peace signs on them.

BURLINGTON — Linda Casper has no use for politics most of the time. But she is deeply interested in matters of war and peace.

Peace is her thing.

The Burlington woman has amassed a prolific collection of classic, 1960s-era peace symbols, and she is proud to share them with anyone who visits her home — or just walks by.

The recognizable emblem, popularized during protests against the Vietnam War, adorns both the interior and exterior of Casper’s apartment near Burlington’s downtown.

Passersby often stop and remark about the display near the corner of Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard.

Casper exhibits peace signs in varied colors and sizes with the hope of conveying a message: The symbol itself might have fallen out of fashion, but the goal of spreading peace and love remains as relevant as ever.

“Truly, I stand by it,” she said. “There might be peace someday. Well, I’m certainly trying.”

Friends and acquaintances know Casper as “The Peace Lady,” because of her unapologetic allegiance to a movement — and symbol — that fueled anti-war passion in her generation back in the ‘60s.

Bette Bastian, a friend since childhood, cannot remember a time when Casper did not advocate peace to whoever would listen. Whatever the politics or popular trends of the moment, Bastian said, her friend’s attitude has always been anti-war.

“That’s just her,” Bastian said. “She’s like an old hippie who doesn’t want to grow up. She has a wonderful outlook on life.”

Born in Edgerton as Linda Brown during the mid-1950s, Casper grew up seeing hippies protest the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. She immersed herself in the times, with long hair, tie-dyed clothing and a love of peace.

She remembers first seeing the peace sign and immediately feeling a connection with the circular-shaped emblem that includes what sort of looks like an upside-down “Y.”

“I just remember what it stood for,” she said.

After graduating from high school in 1974 — one year before the United States retreated from Vietnam in defeat — Casper and a couple of friends moved to Burlington and took jobs as housekeepers at the Lake Geneva Playboy Club.

War and addiction: There and back again

Casper later married and divorced twice. She battled drug and alcohol abuse problems for many years.

In 1990, the United States was at war again, fighting Iraq in the first Persian Gulf War. Although she generally shuns politics, Casper found herself drawn back into an anti-war movement that sparked renewed public interest in the emblem from her youth.

This time, Casper took up a collection of peace signs wherever she found them — in jewelry, housewares, artwork, clothing and elsewhere.

Thirty years later, her apartment is filled with peace sign images. From the shower curtain in the bathroom to salt and pepper shakers in the kitchen, the symbol is displayed in every room.

“It feels good,” she said. “I walk in here, and I feel peace.”

Casper has never counted her peace signs, but she is certain that she owns several hundred. Many of them are in storage.

Friends have encouraged her to find a place to create a museum exhibit.

Now working as a housekeeper at Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Casper, 65, has lived in the Jefferson Street apartment for eight years.

Landlord Theresa Orndorf said she welcomes the peace sign display as a positive expression about an important issue. Casper’s collection gives the apartment building a little extra personality, Orndorf said.

Whenever the tenant sends a rent payment through the mail, the check always arrives with a peace sign displayed.

“She has a thing — that’s for sure,” Orndorf said. “She goes above and beyond, to make it her statement.”

For the past 10 years, the peace sign has taken on added personal meaning for Casper.

After a long battle with substance abuse issues, she has been sober since 2011. The peace sign now represents a personal commitment to maintaining her own peace through sobriety.

In her collection of artifacts and in her life’s journey, too, Casper feels like she has accumulated enough peace that she has plenty to share with others.

“I’m at peace with myself, for sure,” she said. “I’m trying to totally share it.”

Offering one more relic from the ‘60s, she adds: “Right on.”

