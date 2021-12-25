An ode to Lake Michigan: Artist uses sea glass found at local beaches to make jewelry

RACINE — Like any kid who grew up in the Midwest near Lake Michigan, Racine native Blythe Haney loved going to see the water. But as a teenager, she made her trips more interesting by collecting pieces of sea glass she would find near the shore.
A high school boyfriend once showed her some sea glass at a spot where he often went fishing, “and I was like ‘Wow.’ Ever since then, I started collecting … even bringing my family to all start collecting together.”
“It’s a fun little calming hobby,” Haney said. After a while, the family would have jars and jars full of sea glass; it didn’t take long for her to realize she wanted to start crafting things with sea glass as a way to get creative and get rid of some of her collection.
So Haney began making jewelry and selling pieces at craft fairs in 2015 through her business, ByBlythe. Later, she opened a shop on Etsy, a website where artists can sell items online. In 2019, she won People’s Choice for Favorite Artist at the 2019 Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair.
Haney’s jewelry is also currently on sale at the Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
Finding sea glass
In Racine County, Haney’s favorite spots to hunt for sea glass are Samuel Myers Park by Gateway Technical College, Carre-Hogle Park near 16th and 18th streets and North Beach by the Racine Zoo.
The most common colors Haney said she finds are clear, green and brown. “Back in the day, most everything was in glass jars — medicine bottles, perfume bottles, all that.”
Haney likes collecting rare colors and pieces, some not necessarily even being sea glass.
“The more rare colors — the pinks, the reds, the oranges — are the most fun to find. Especially because you can think about the type of history that it had,” she said.
On her Instagram, Haney has posted pieces of pottery and glass she has found that originate from parts near and far in the world. For example, she found a fragment of a plate made in England in the 1980s; on the other hand, she found a piece of a butter crock from a cheese company in Kaukauna.
Spring is her favorite time to hunt for sea glass, she said. “Especially just as the snow is melting, because it’s all hidden underneath … Good storms will really move the sand, the waves will move things up onto the shore … It’s interesting to go out and all of a sudden there’s a bunch of pretty ones that I’m sure weren’t there the day before.”
Using social media
Haney started out making necklaces and has since expanded to wire-wrapped jewelry, bracelets, rings and earrings. Her Etsy shop has made over 300 sales and she’s an active member of the Twitter art community, which is made up of various artists who share, trade and promote each other’s art.
“It’s fun to interact with other artists,” Haney said.
When she first started her small business, social media was not as prominent of a marketing tool. According to Statista, in larger companies, 92% of marketing specialists were expected to use social media as a marketing tool in 2021.
In 2018, 77% of small businesses were using social media as a marketing tool, too — that number has grown over the years.
Though Haney graduated college with a degree in graphic design, her day job is as a social media specialist, and she uses those tools both at her official workplace and at her small business.
As of 2020, Etsy has about 4.5 million sellers; in a huge market, Haney likes to keep things personal to her customers.
“Sea glass jewelry isn’t super, super popular, but I think that’s what draws people in. I like to market to people in this area, people that have ties to Lake Michigan, because it does all come directly from Lake Michigan,” she said. “This area is sentimental for some people.”
Support from family
Haney has three younger sisters and they are each other’s support system when it comes to artistic projects.
For example, Paige Haney — the sister born directly after Blythe — crochets, paints and draws portraits. Chloe Haney, next youngest, is a cosmetologist. The youngest, Brighton Haney, has 18 months left before she graduates from ballet school.
Though Paige is only selling her art to close friends, she feels motivated by Blythe to someday start her own small business.
“Seeing Blythe and how far she’s taken her hobby, seeing her work so hard … it’s inspiring to see how far she’s gone,” Paige said.
Paige said she and Chloe will often sit and help tend to Blythe’s booth while she’s out at craft fairs. “I never see her at work, so I was taken aback. It made me think, ‘I wanna be like her.’”
