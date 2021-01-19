RACINE — Two structural engineers examined The Park theater on Thursday, each independent of the other, and concluded the historic theater is in no imminent danger of collapse.

The Park, originally known as The Capitol Theater, has been under a raze order for more than two years after the city’s building inspector determined it was a threat to the safety of the community.

The engineers were Jeanne Denney of Racine — who worked as a structural engineer for 15 years before leaving to pursue other endeavors, according to her website — and John Gotter of Milwaukee.

According to Judith Schultz, of the Friends of the Capitol Theater, the two engineers welcome members of the Racine City Council to call with any questions they may have.

Schulz said both reported while the building needs work, it isn’t in danger of collapse. She added her hope the findings of the engineers would convince the City Council to put a pause on the process and give the community time to act.

The groups working to save the building say they are in the process of obtaining insurance. If they do acquire that, the City of Racine would no longer bear the fiscal responsibility if something were to happen to the building or someone were to be hurt by it — such as if part of the roof falls off and injures someone or damages property, at which point the city could be liable.

“We’re not asking (the City Council) to stop and walk away,” Schulz said while pleading for more time. “We understand that if we can’t raise the money they will raze it.”

Architect’s report

The theater has now been examined by two engineers and an architect specializing in historic restoration, Stephen E. Mar-Pohl of InSite Consulting Architects; all three agreed the building is not in danger of imminent collapse.

InSite Consulting has been to the site three times and has flown a drone over the top to examine the roof.

Mar-Pohl has 30 years of experience that includes evaluating the structural integrity of buildings; identifying factors that make buildings unstable, stabilization, restoration; and determining potential costs.

The report prepared by Mar-Pohl indicates while the roof of the building has allowed water to enter the structure, the construction of the building was such it was able to withstand the impact of the water.

Mar-Pohl’s report indicated the structural elements while stressed were “showing only minor to moderate deterioration to a level that is relatively easy to stabilize, not particularly difficult to fully restore, and are very restorable.”

Although the estimated cost of a full restoration is $10 million to $15 million, the cost of emergency repairs is much less, the report said.

The Mar-Pohl report estimates the roof would need $15,000 in repairs within the next 1 to 3 years and a new roof within the next 10 years at a cost of about $250,000. The exterior would need about $88,000 in immediate repairs to the stucco on the west side, the parapets and the masonry.

Outside of extraordinary events, Mar-Pohl concluded, the building was in no danger of catastrophic failure within the next three years.

Mar-Pohl indicated InSite has been involved in the restoration of buildings in much worse condition that have been given a second life, such as the Garver Mill project in Madison.

A theater tour

When it was constructed in 1928,The building was known as the Capitol Theater. When it was remodeled into a movie theater, it was renamed The Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That reconstruction involved building, in 1976, what is functionally a second, smaller structure for showing movies within the larger brick structure.

The movie structure consists of false walls and a dropped ceiling. Schulz noted, during a tour of the building with a Journal Times reporter, that the internal structure is what is falling down and that the full structure isn’t collapsing.

There is no electricity inside The Park, so she shined a large flashlight over the dropped ceiling to show a metal framework where the ceiling tiles, which have now fallen to the floor, used to reside.

“I’ve seen in the newspaper (that) the building inspector said there’s more holes in the ceiling than ceiling,” Schulz said. “That’s what he’s talking about (the false ceiling) and it gives you the wrong impression because it isn’t the structural ceiling, it’s that false ceiling, and it has to go anyway.”

She explained during the process of restoring the theater, this second structure would likely be removed.

The tour was conducted by Schulz and Pippin Michelli, two preservation/history enthusiasts, with permission from the building’s owner, John Apple.

The preservation activists have begun to refer to it as the Capitol-Park Theater.

The proscenium stage

Due to the false wall that was built to hold the movie screens, the part of the building that housed the proscenium stage where plays were performed has been sealed off for 45 years.

A hole has been cut in that wall that allows visitors to step through and see the 1928 portion of the building.

“We’ve just stepped back in time,” Schulz said stepping through. “I had no idea this existed until last year.”

The proscenium that frames the stage is entirely intact, the curtains are believed to be the originals from 1928, and even the colored bulbs used to set the mood for vaudeville shows and silent movies remain.

Michelli, who described herself as an architectural historian, pointed to plasterwork on the proscenium arch, explaining that the painted plasterwork is one of the features that make the theater special.

There are similar types of plasterwork in European buildings, she said, but the decorative features are never painted.

Paul Zens, who also is involved in the effort to save the historic theater, noted that the fly infrastructure remains, which is usually not the case with historic theaters. The fly infrastructure supported the theatrical rigging system that allowed scenery, curtains, and sometimes objects to be raised and lowered.

The realities

Along with the special architectural features are other realities of historical preservation.

Schulz recalled someone saying the building needed to be cleaned up.

“He is right,” she said with a laugh.

The birds that have been living in the theater loft have left a mess. The city’s building inspector noted in a report that “accumulation of feces in the basement level resulting (in) related odors emanating from the building at the sidewalk.”

But, Schulz attested, “that is no reason to tear down a building.” While there is a mess, the mess can be cleaned up and the history preserved, according to Schulz.

Michelli claimed that the interior of the Horlick Malted Milk campus was described as being in much worse condition than the theater, but the Horlick is getting a second life thanks to $100 million of planned investment. That level of investment, or anything close to it, has been lacking for The Park.

Other communities, too, have pulled together and saved their old theaters. Just across the Illinois border in Waukegan, for example, $23 million was spent to restore the historic Genesee Theater, which opened one year before The Capitol Theater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.