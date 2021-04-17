The next generation of nurses needs teachers.

Just as there is an impending Silver Tsunami of aging patients — the result of the aging of the outsized baby boomer generation without an expected equivalent inflow of medical workers to care for them — there’s an outflowing wave of retiring nurse-educators.

According to Administrators of Nursing Education in Wisconsin, “In 2018, Wisconsin nursing schools turned away over 1,000 students who wanted to enter the nursing profession or advance their education and improve their clinical skills.” Those rejections exacerbate the problem of how the Department of Workforce Development predicts that in 2025 Wisconsin will have a shortage of between 2,300 and 6,300 nurses.

Fixing that “bottleneck” of too few educators is then critical to addressing the Silver Tsunami, ANEW argues.

Beyond that, educators say that Wisconsin needs to train the next generation of medical professionals to better serve the needs of the future than to continue with the status quo — that is, to train young nurses and doctors to work outside of hospital settings than in them.

“Our climate is changing. Our health care is changing,” said Sonya Cooks, a Gateway Technical College nursing professor. “We need to train the next generation of nurses to train them out of acute care settings.”

Added Gateway School of Health Dean Victoria Hulback: “Nurses do so many things … we’re going to have more patients in the long-term care facilities.”

Supporting this perspective, Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive of UC Health in Cincinnati, Beverly Bokovitz, who holds a doctorate of nursing practice, told Beckers Hospital Review in October 2020: “In the next five years, as we continue to encounter a national nursing shortage, I expect to see additional innovative strategies to complement the care provided at the bedside.”

“Maybe the only good thing to come out of COVID … a silver lining,” according to Hulback, is that more than ever nursing students are interested in the field of public health. Increasing interest and focus on that could lead to healthier populations, and thus fewer people needing intensive care more often in hospital settings.

On top of that, Cooks said there’s going to be an increased need for people to take care of the elderly by specializing in geriatric and gerontology. “That’s going to be part of our future too.”

Just as the number of active nurses above the age of 64 drops off due to retirement, so does the number of nurse educators — that is, the nurses who work at colleges or other institutions teaching the next generation.

While Gateway has been able to expand its nursing class sizes by about 30%, it is an outlier. According to a report from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing: “Faculty shortages at nursing schools across the country are limiting student capacity at a time when the need for professional registered nurses continues to grow. Budget constraints, an aging faculty, and increasing job competition from clinical sites have contributed to this crisis.”

A 2019 AACN survey found more than 1,600 faculty vacancies in 892 nursing schools, a shortage that is only expected to grow in the coming years. In Wisconsin in 2018, ANEW reported 110 nursing educator faculty vacancies, with another 230 expected retirements through 2023, and half of the nursing educator workforce expecting to retire by 2028 since more than half of them are over the age of 55.

The average pay for those positions is considerably lower than actually working as a nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioners make around $110,000 a year while assistant professors with master’s degrees in schools of nursing make on average $79,444, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the AACN.

The AACN advocates for increasing state funding to encourage more people to become nurse faculty.

ANEW is calling on legislators and the governor to include as much as $10 million in the upcoming state budget “to fund nurse educators because of the recognition of the nurse-faculty shortage,” Hulback said.

That $5 million to $10 million is modest compared to some other proposals across the U.S., such as how Maryland (a state with a population only about 3% greater than Wisconsin’s) last summer created $29.3 million in grants for collegiate nursing programs or how, as of 2018, four states — Georgia, Maryland, Colorado and Hawaii — offer tax benefits specifically to nursing instructors.

As for treating the primary impending nurse shortage, the Wisconsin Hospitals Association advocates for a “Growing our Own” model “to address workforce shortages,” which in itself relies on there not being a shortage of educators. Supporting the “Growing our Own” model, the WHA cites an oft-parroted statistic that 86% of students from Wisconsin, educated in a Wisconsin medical school and trained in a Wisconsin residency program end up practicing in Wisconsin.

Despite the barriers, enrollments in Wisconsin medical programs are growing, according to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Data Resource Book. In 2006, there were only about 1,600 Wisconsin medical residents in ACGME programs. By 2020, that number had grown to around 2,050.

Still, that’s below the national average. In 2020, according to the ACGME, there were 43.8 medical residents per every 100,000 U.S. residents, while Wisconsin only had 35.6 medical residents per 100,000 Wisconsinites.

