An explanation on what antiracism is (and isn't) during virtual talk at Parkside & Racine Library

RACINE — Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a historian, antiracism scholar and bestselling author, addressed the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the Center for Ethnic Studies and was promoted as an interactive conversation with the theme, “How to Be an Antiracist Campus and Community.”

The discussion borrowed themes from Kendi’s bestselling book, “How to Be an Antiracist.”

Antiracism

Kendi’s address to UW-Parkside was livestreamed to multiple locations, including the Racine Public Library, where members of the community was invited to watch the conversation.

Dr. Sheronda Glass, UW-Parkside assistant vice chancellor of human resources and employee engagement, was the moderator.

Kendi explained the ideology behind the use of the term antiracism.

He said “the construct about racism doesn’t really have any meaning.” In contrast, antiracist is the opposite of racism.

A racist idea suggests a racial hierarchy, he continued, and the opposite of a racial hierarchy is racial equality.

In an antiracist society, there is nothing inferior or superior in any racial group.

“We’re equal,” he said.

In Kendi’s discussion, there was a focus on public policy, especially those policies that create or maintain racial inequality.

The opposite of a policy that creates and/or maintains racial inequality are antiracists polices; that is, polices that create racial equity.

Banning

Kendi was asked about discussions surrounding antiracist education, with special reference to books.

He explained that most Americans do not realize that about 15 years ago a white supremacist wrote an article that argued antiracism was code for being anti-white.

Kendi said that idea was popular among white supremacists and the belief has since gone mainstream. Some of those supremacists believe they might very well be the victims of genocide, perhaps in the near future.

“You have some people who are thinking that those of us who are trying to create equity and justice for all are actually trying to harm white people,” he said, noting the assertion was inaccurate.

Kendi continued and noted when racial injustice and inequity are examined, it is black and indigenous people who are facing the barriers created by inequitable policies.

As one example, he noted the inequities in health care, where black and indigenous people are dying at much higher rates than others from common diseases.

The challenge is to help white people — who still make up around 60% of the U.S. population and hold 86% of U.S. wealth, according to Federal Reserve data — understand that an equitable society does not mean something will be taken away from them.

Many American have been taught, he said, that equality in society means they’re going to lose something as opposed to gain.

As an example he pointed to the school system. People whose kids are in the best schools fear their children will have to attend lesser schools if the public schools were run with equitable principles.

Panel

The group who gathered at the Racine Public Library to watch the discussion were invited to stay for a panel discussion on the issues.

The panel included three people active in the antiracist community:

Nick Demske, county supervisor and Racine Public Library deputy director

Quashana Foster, associate pastor at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church

Jamie McClendon, a private defense attorney with extensive experience in juvenile law

McClendon agreed that one of the barriers is the belief among some that a more equitable society means that someone is going to lose something.

“I do agree that once people realize there isn’t a negative for them, and they see that positive, they’re going to gravitate to a more progressive (understanding),” she said, adding that would lead to the kind of systemic changes that need to be made.

Black teen sentenced for his part in 2019 Racine beating gets harsher punishment than white accomplice Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.

As an attorney, especially one serving juvenile clients, McClendon sees first-hand some of the systemic problems in the system that lead to inequitable outcomes, with specific reference to the incarceration of black men and teens.

She pointed to the public dollars spent on incarceration and noted how difficult it was to get public money for programs that many need outside of incarceration.

Demske said it costs taxpayers $500 every day a person is incarcerated, and the county jail averages 450-500 people daily.

He continued, noting that one of the problems with the system was cash bail. People who can afford the bail are out immediately, with fewer consequences.

Those who cannot afford bail often face losing their jobs, housing, and sometimes custody of their children. The consequences just pile up – not just for the individual but also the community.

City Council President John Tate II noted the destabilization that can occur in communities with high incarceration rates.

Foster said, “The roads that lead to poverty are easy to travel but you can’t get out.”

For members of the black community, she continued, this is problematic because their roads to poverty are shorter, they get their faster, and oftentimes start there.

“Policies are not designed for black people to win,” she said.

