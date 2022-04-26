An explanation on what antiracism is (and isn't) during virtual talk at Parkside & Racine Library

He explained that most Americans do not realize that about 15 years ago a white supremacist wrote an article that argued antiracism was code for being anti-white.
Kendi said that idea was popular among white supremacists and the belief has since gone mainstream. Some of those supremacists believe they might very well be the victims of genocide, perhaps in the near future.
“You have some people who are thinking that those of us who are trying to create equity and justice for all are actually trying to harm white people,” he said, noting the assertion was inaccurate.
Kendi continued and noted when racial injustice and inequity are examined, it is black and indigenous people who are facing the barriers created by inequitable policies.
As one example, he noted the inequities in health care, where black and indigenous people are dying at much higher rates than others from common diseases.
Many American have been taught, he said, that equality in society means they’re going to lose something as opposed to gain.
As an example he pointed to the school system. People whose kids are in the best schools fear their children will have to attend lesser schools if the public schools were run with equitable principles.
Panel
The group who gathered at the Racine Public Library to watch the discussion were invited to stay for a panel discussion on the issues.
The panel included three people active in the antiracist community:
Nick Demske, county supervisor and Racine Public Library deputy director
Quashana Foster, associate pastor at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church
Jamie McClendon, a private defense attorney with extensive experience in juvenile law
McClendon agreed that one of the barriers is the belief among some that a more equitable society means that someone is going to lose something.
“I do agree that once people realize there isn’t a negative for them, and they see that positive, they’re going to gravitate to a more progressive (understanding),” she said, adding that would lead to the kind of systemic changes that need to be made.
Attorney Jamie McClendon said that, in the 10 years she has been practicing law, she had not once brought up race because she learned long before she would be met with disdain and a lack of understanding if she tried. That changed Friday.
As an attorney, especially one serving juvenile clients, McClendon sees first-hand some of the systemic problems in the system that lead to inequitable outcomes, with specific reference to the incarceration of black men and teens.
She pointed to the public dollars spent on incarceration and noted how difficult it was to get public money for programs that many need outside of incarceration.
Demske said it costs taxpayers $500 every day a person is incarcerated, and the county jail averages 450-500 people daily.
He continued, noting that one of the problems with the system was cash bail. People who can afford the bail are out immediately, with fewer consequences.
Those who cannot afford bail often face losing their jobs, housing, and sometimes custody of their children. The consequences just pile up – not just for the individual but also the community.
City Council President John Tate II noted the destabilization that can occur in communities with high incarceration rates.
Foster said, “The roads that lead to poverty are easy to travel but you can’t get out.”
For members of the black community, she continued, this is problematic because their roads to poverty are shorter, they get their faster, and oftentimes start there.
“Policies are not designed for black people to win,” she said.
Who is Dr. Ibram X. Kendi?
In 2020, Kendi was named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list. In 2021, he was also the recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship, popularly known as the "Genius Grant." He is the Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities at Boston University and is the Founding Director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research.
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's address to UW Parkside was livestreamed to multiple locations, which included the Racine Public Library. Following the address, organizers hosted a panel discussion on the topics addressed by Kendi. John Tate II was the moderator of the panel discussion.