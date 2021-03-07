An executive director and an action plan: Racine Women for Racial Justice expanding less than a year after forming

One of Scroggins-Powell’s first tasks was to develop the group’s strategic plan, which will focus on growing and strengthening the organization, establishing connections and partnerships with other social justice groups, increasing its engagement with women of color, providing educational opportunities and responding to specific instances of racial injustice.

Moving forward

The RWRJ is a young organization but has big aspirations for the future.

As the organization moves forward, Scroggins-Powell said they will be working to strengthen the organization and build its capacity.

Just as one example, the RWRJ will be looking to add women to its board of directors but also to obtain training for board members to ensure it is working effectively.

They will also be looking to create opportunities for young women to gain knowledge and experience so they, too, can grow into community leaders.

Scroggins-Powell said one idea the organization intends to explore are internships and/or work-study programs for young women.

The RWRJ also recognizes there are other racial justice groups working in the community, in the region, and they look forward to building relationships with those organizations.