An evening with alpacas in Caledonia
Alpacas at sundown

Grant, center, and Aldo the alpacas keep eating as Gaylord walks back to their "Alpaca Palace" at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia.

CALEDONIA — Did you know there are no more wild alpacas?

If you’re wandering through the mountains of South America and you see a bunch of the furry, four-legged, long-necked mammals, there’s probably a rancher nearby keeping watch. Alpacas are notoriously skittish, often wary of humans even when they interact with them daily.

The small alpaca herd at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, is at the heart of the mission of the nonprofit founded by the Dominican Sisters in 2004.

The goal, said Education Program Manager Katie Flannery is to educate the populace on how to “interact with the Earth in a kind and caring way.” Flannery gave tours of the 15-acre educational campus and organic farm to dozens Thursday evening during the fourth and final Pints and Pacas event of the summer, bringing together people, beer from Racine’s Littleport Brewing Company and the Specialty Nacho Queen food truck — and alpacas and the other animals cared for at the center.

People are also reading…

CLICK HERE to read 2005 reporting from The Journal Times of the dedication of the Eco-Justice Center | "At one with the Earth: Dominicans strive to show that people can live off the land"

Alpacas come from the camelid family, which includes llamas and camels. But while there remain wild camels and other cousins of alpaca, alpacas and llamas have been fully domesticated — providing fleece to humans in exchange for food and shelter.

Chicken reaches out for a leaf, i.e. dinner

A chicken at the Eco-Justice Center reaches out for a leaf, i.e. dinner.
Patch the barn cat, who sometimes can be friendly

Patch the barn cat, who sometimes can be friendly, waits for leftovers left uneaten by patrons of the Specialty Nacho Queen food truck at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, Thursday evening.

At the Eco-Justice Center, the alpacas are sheared yearly and get their hooves' nails trimmed every six weeks, and also are used as teaching tools to educate about respecting life, especially for youth-focused classes and summer camps.

In addition to the nine alpacas, the Eco-Justice Center also has a goat, two cats, a goose named Trudy, more than a dozen chickens and about half-a-dozen guinea fowl — a chicken-like bird that similarly is not particularly good at flying and looks like a leaner turkey.

Aldo poses for a photo

Aldo the alpaca chews with his mouth open.
