An evening with alpacas (and beer) in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Did you know there are no more wild alpacas?

If you’re wandering through the mountains of South America and you see a bunch of the furry, four-legged, long-necked mammals, there’s probably a rancher nearby keeping watch. Alpacas are notoriously skittish, often wary of humans even when they interact with them daily.

The small alpaca herd at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia, is at the heart of the mission of the nonprofit founded by the Dominican Sisters in 2004.

The goal, said Education Program Manager Katie Flannery is to educate the populace on how to “interact with the Earth in a kind and caring way.” Flannery gave tours of the 15-acre educational campus and organic farm to dozens Thursday evening during the fourth and final Pints and Pacas event of the summer, bringing together people, beer from Racine’s Littleport Brewing Company and the Specialty Nacho Queen food truck — and alpacas and the other animals cared for at the center.

Alpacas come from the camelid family, which includes llamas and camels. But while there remain wild camels and other cousins of alpaca, alpacas and llamas have been fully domesticated — providing fleece to humans in exchange for food and shelter.

At the Eco-Justice Center, the alpacas are sheared yearly and get their hooves’ nails trimmed every six weeks, and also are used as teaching tools to educate about respecting life, especially for youth-focused classes and summer camps.

In addition to the nine alpacas, the Eco-Justice Center also has a goat, two cats, a goose named Trudy, more than a dozen chickens and about half-a-dozen guinea fowl — a chicken-like bird that similarly is not particularly good at flying and looks like a leaner turkey.

Tidy creatures If you walk around in an alpaca pen, you should have little worry about stepping in something unspeakable. Alpacas tend to defecate in only one or two spots around their quarters. So, if you’re hanging out with alpacas and want to keep your sneakers poop-free, just look out for the one or two (usually sizable) piles of what look like coffee beans and avoid those areas.

Online To learn more about the Eco-Justice Center, go to ecojusticecenter.org