An endangered snake's habitat could be disturbed when the Sixth Street Bridge is rebuilt this summer

So, before work can begin, the DNR would have to issue an “incidental take permit.” In this context, “take” is legalese for a pardon if protected animals are accidentally killed, since there’s no way to ensure that an area is fully cleared of — in this case — queensnakes.

“We know we can’t avoid ‘take,’ ” Paloski said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, there will be safeguards before work begins.

“We always try to avoid impact if at all possible,” Paloski said.

In this case, the City of Racine will have to hire a DNR-approved “snake surveyor” — i.e., a snake expert. They will have to be on-site as work is conducted, walking ahead of machinery, checking its path for snakes or other animals that may be disturbed, and then moving them downstream out of harm’s way if need be. If any animals are killed, they are required to be photographed and reported to the DNR, even if there wouldn’t be a penalty associated with the accidental killing.

Those requirements come in addition to customary erosion control, aiming to negate much further interruption of habitats that predate human occupation of areas along the Root River.