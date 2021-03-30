An endangered snake's habitat could be disturbed when the Sixth Street Bridge is rebuilt this summer

RACINE — There’s an endangered snake that workers (might) have to look out for when the Sixth Street Bridge is to be reconstructed this summer.
There are about 20 federally designated endangered animal and insect species that have homes in Wisconsin. But, there are about 220 that are considered endangered by the state — the majority of them at risk because of humans’ destruction of their habitat.
The queensnake (scientific name: regina septemvittata) lies in the second category, rare in Wisconsin even though its conservation status is of “least concern” federally.
A distinctive royal, legless reptile
Queensnakes rarely grow to be larger than 30 inches. They are only very rarely seen more than 20 feet from a freshwater stream. They also eat exclusively crawfish. Curiously, unlike most snakes, they give birth to live young — females carry their eggs inside their bodies until giving birth, rather than laying eggs.
Rori Paloski, a state Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist, suspects that queensnakes may also eat invasive species of crawfish, making them extra important to protecting Wisconsin ecosystems from invaders.
Paloski said there are only six places in Wisconsin where queensnakes are believed to live. Normally, the DNR doesn’t publish where rare animals live — fearing poachers who may harm the animals or animal lovers who may inadvertently disrupt their habitats — but that was unavoidable in Racine.
The reason the DNR is acknowledging that queensnakes may live along the Root River near the Sixth Street Bridge is, oddly, because the state may approve the disturbing of their habitat, even if that might lead to some of the snakes inadvertently being killed.
Before construction work in the wildlife area can be approved, the DNR is called in to assess whether any protected animals might be further endangered by the human activity.
In situations where work near wildlife would disturb at-risk species, it’s preferable to clear out the area of those animals beforehand.
That’s simpler to do with larger animals like badgers or deer. It isn’t so simple with queensnakes, however, due to their size and also since they often will go underground, resting inside cleared-out crayfish burrows and also in cracks in manmade structures, such as bridges.
So, before work can begin, the DNR would have to issue an “incidental take permit.” In this context, “take” is legalese for a pardon if protected animals are accidentally killed, since there’s no way to ensure that an area is fully cleared of — in this case — queensnakes.
“We know we can’t avoid ‘take,’ ” Paloski said.
CLICK HERE to read the DNR's "Jeopardy Assessment" regarding queensnakes along the Root River near the Sixth Street Bridge in Racine
Still, there will be safeguards before work begins.
“We always try to avoid impact if at all possible,” Paloski said.
In this case, the City of Racine will have to hire a DNR-approved “snake surveyor” — i.e., a snake expert. They will have to be on-site as work is conducted, walking ahead of machinery, checking its path for snakes or other animals that may be disturbed, and then moving them downstream out of harm’s way if need be. If any animals are killed, they are required to be photographed and reported to the DNR, even if there wouldn’t be a penalty associated with the accidental killing.
Those requirements come in addition to customary erosion control, aiming to negate much further interruption of habitats that predate human occupation of areas along the Root River.
Paloski said there’s no guarantee queensnakes still call the Root River riverbed home at all. The area hasn’t been surveyed in more than a decade, and the reptiles aren’t easy to find anyway considering their size and propensity to take refuge underground.
Resources are limited and every inch of every animals’ habitat cannot be annually tracked.
There are about 90 people who do this kind of conservation work for the DNR, each with different areas of expertise: snakes, insects, plants, birds, etc. Sometimes their work includes regulatory planning, such as regarding incidental takes. Other times there are surveys of areas to find out what creatures are or aren’t living somewhere, something Paloski is planning to do this summer with other suspected queensnakes’ habitats.
Still, the DNR is seeking public comment “regarding project-related impacts to the queensnake” in Racine. Comments can be emailed to rori.paloski@wi.gov, phoned to 608-264-6040 or mailed to 101 S. Webster St., Madison, WI 53707. An “incidental take notice” seeking comments was issued Monday.
Stages
The first, much smaller part of the Sixth Street Bridge reconstruction project — at least as it relates to the DNR — is the relocation of a sewer interceptor, which involves underground tunneling and putting in a new manhole; work is scheduled to begin in May and end by mid-July. The next part will be the actual reconstruction of the Sixth Street Bridge.
A second “incidental take” might still be issued for the bridge reconstruction, in addition to the one already issued for the sewer interceptor. Paloski said, should one be needed, that will come in the next few weeks or months.
Sometimes, to avoid disrupting habitats, projects can be moved a bit. But that isn’t possible with this project, even though the area the watersnakes are believed to inhabit is less than a half-acre.
“The sewer is where it is. The bridge is where it is,” Paloski said.
